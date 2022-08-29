Patient Engagement Solutions Market Is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth at a CAGR of 13.55% by 2029

Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 13.55% during the forecast period.

DBMR has recently published the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Forecast 2029 with complete 350 pages, 220 lists of tables, 60 no of figures and also infographics Market size, growth, share, future trends, revenue, top manufacturers and forecast 2029. The winning Patient Engagement Solutions report also includes the market drivers and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the patient engagement solutions market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 13.55% during the forecast period. The rise in the use of electronic health records for patient-centric care is escalating the growth of aviation analytics market.

Some of the major players operating in the patient engagement solutions market are McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, IBM, Athenahealth, Orion Health group of companies, Cerner Corporation., GetWellNetwork, Inc., Lincor, Elsevier, Get Real Health, Oneview Healthcare, Siemens, Phytel Inc., Medecision and Epic Systems Corporation among others.

In recent years, patient engagement solutions has become one of the significant needs across healthcare systems. To control rising healthcare costs, provide value-based treatment, and enhance financial results, providers are increasingly turning to patient engagement technologies.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Research Report is a historical overview and in-depth study of the current and future markets of the Patient Engagement Solutions industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Patient Engagement Solutions market size, share, and competitor segment with a basic introduction of manufacturers, geographical regions, product types, and applications. This report gives a historical overview of the Patient Engagement Solutions market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver analysis.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the patient engagement solutions market in the forecast period are as follows:

The rise in the adoption of mobile health devices

Growing use of mobile health apps which aids in the monitoring of health related concerns is one of the major contributors in the market growth.

The growing acceptance of patient engagement solutions

Rise in the incidence of coronavirus disease has driven the demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment devices in several countries around the world thus lifting the demand of patient engagement solutions market.

The increase in the application of government regulations and initiatives.

Governments across the globe are implementing various regulations and initiatives to encourage the adoption of patient engagement solutions.

Additionally, rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders and increasing burden of chronic diseases is further projected to fuel the growth of the patient engagement solutions market.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing adoption of wearable health technology, growing government healthcare expenditure, and the strong presence of skilled IT experts will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the patient engagement solutions market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

The global Patient Engagement Solutions Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The Patient Engagement Solutions Market report offers a thorough overview of product specification, technology, product type and production by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The market report also provides insights about market share analysis and key trend analysis. The market drivers and restraints have also been described using account data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation.

Recent Development

In 2020, Get Real Health had launched Talk With Your Doc. This telehealth solution helps the providers manage their revenue-generating healthcare services and provide patient-provider relationships, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Orion Health developed the first comprehensive pandemic outbreak monitoring platform to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Corona virus Outbreak Solution engages patients in their homes, facilitates communication between quarantined patients and healthcare service providers, and keeps visibility of those recently discharged.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Scope

Component

Hardware

Software

Services



Delivery Mode

On–Premise Solutions

Cloud-Based Solutions

Web Based



Application

Health Management

Home Health Management

Social and Behavioural Management

Financial Health Management



Therapeutic Area

Chronic Diseases

Women’s Health

Fitness

Others



End User

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2019; Base year – 2022; forecast period– 2022 to 2029

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Diversification Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

More Information Related To TOC, Tables and Figures Can be Provided

No. of Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Pages: 350

No of Tables: 220

No of Figures: 60

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, import, export, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Patient Engagement Solutions in these regions, from 2022 to 2029, covering:

Introduction: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and provides highlights of key market segments and players covered.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high specialise in market use cases and top market trends, market share by regions, and Patient Engagement Solutions Market size and growth by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, foundation date of companies, and areas served, formulation base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown By Market Segmentation: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Geography Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed within the report are studied on the idea of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the idea of their margin of profit , price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed within the report.

Epidemiology of the Research Study

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

