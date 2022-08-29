Rotary Pump Market Segmentation, Share, Growth, Demand, Business Strategies and Forecast 2022-2027

Rotary Pump Market

The global rotary pump market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rotary Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on rotary pump industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global rotary pump market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2022-2027.

A rotary pump is a type of positive-displacement pump and a common type of vacuum pump available in various types, such as vanes, screws, lobes, and gears. Despite the differential pressure and compact design, it can handle high pressure and viscosity, and facilitate flow. It is highly effective as it usually eliminates air from the lines, dealing with the need to physically drain the air from the lines. It has many applications across industries for lubrication applications, such as processing equipment, wind turbines, and hydraulic fracturing trucks.

Global Rotary Pump Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by rapid growth and expansion in wastewater management. In line with this, rising investments in the development of different wastewater treatment plants could lead to a considerable rise in product demand, which, in turn, could contribute to the growth of the global rotary pump market. Apart from this, various pump manufacturers are attempting to build high-efficiency, low-cost pumps while capitalizing on the growing relevance of new technology in industrial sectors. Several key market players are expected to embrace approaches to integrating software-as-a-service (SaaS) models and other IT services with traditional rotary pump designs to provide value-added qualities to rotary pumps. Moreover, continual design innovation reduces pulsation while maintaining the durability and simplicity of the bi-lobe rotors, which are excellent for solids handling, thus offering numerous opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Dover Corporation

• SPX Flow

• Xylem Inc.

• Colfax Corporation

• IDEX Corporation

• Busch Systems

• Gardner Denver Holdings

• Atlas Copco

• Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

• ULVAC

Rotary Pump Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, operating capacity, pump characteristics, raw material and end-use industry.

Market Breakup by Type:

• Vane

• Screw

• Lobe

• Gear

• Progressive Cavity (PC)

• Others

Market Breakup by Operating Capacity:

• Small (Upto 500 gpm)

• Medium (500-1000 gpm)

• High (More Than 1000 gpm)

Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics:

• Standard Pumps

• Engineered Pumps

• Special Purpose Pumps

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

• Bronze

• Cast Iron

• Polycarbonate

• Stainless Steel

• Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Oil and Gas

• Power Generation

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Water and Wastewater

• Food and Beverage

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

