Collagen And Gelatin Market Size To Hit USD 9.65 Bn By 2027
Global Collagen And Gelatin Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGAANA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by MarketDataForecast, the global market for collagen and gelatin is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.49% from 2022 to 2027, and the market size is predicted to grow from USD 6.13 billion in 2022 to USD 9.65 billion by 2027.
Gelatin is a product that is obtained or derived from collagen. Collagen is the most potent protein in the body. It is present in abundance in all living beings, and it supports the growth of tissues. Collagen and elastin are the reasons for tight, young, flawless skin. The body usually produces collagen all by itself without any external stimulus, enough to support it. However, as a person ages, the collagen produced in one's body becomes less, which could cause sagging and fine lines and a drop in health conditions. Therefore, collagen and gelatin are being taken as health supplements derived from animal parts to boost people's health. Collagen and gelatin have applications in food, cosmetics, healthcare, and supplement departments. Gelatin is used to make jelly. Collagen is used in skin serums, gels, moisturizers, etc., to rejuvenate the skin. These various applications of the products are keeping them in demand.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global collagen and gelatin market?
Numerous severe issues during the COVID-19 epidemic affected many different parts of the world. Businesses lost a lot of money because of the pandemic's disruption of supply and demand networks, which led to lockdown limitations. Due to an increase in cases and patients, as well as a shortage of beds, medical supplies, and healthcare professionals to care for the patients, the healthcare sector was most negatively impacted.
As a result, the focus was switched to the COVID patients, and the less urgent procedures and medical exams were postponed.
The pandemic has had a moderately positive effect on the market. A significant part of the market for gelatin and collagen is food and cosmetics, and as the lockdown-imposed restrictions on selling these products, the market experienced loss. However, it was later researched that collagen was helpful in the treatment of the coronavirus and helped patients recover from the viral disease. In addition, collagen helped in the production of the vaccine for covid-19. This discovery made the demand for collagen shoot up, benefiting the market. Therefore, the pandemic provided a slightly positive push to the market.
Browse details of the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/collagen-and-gelatin-market
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The collagen and gelatin market is rising because of its properties such as biodegradability, usability, low immunogenicity, flexibility, etc. Various industries have multiple uses and applications for gelatin and collagen, boosting their demand. Industries like food and beverages, cosmetics, and medications all have some need for the products. The recent application of collagen in regenerative medicine, along with the application of gelatin in food preservatives (stabilizers), is increasing the market demands. Foods like pasta, ice cream, etc. use gelatin, and the aging population is all over regenerative medicine.
The products' high life expectancy and endless advantages make them extremely popular in various countries. In addition, collagen is also helpful in several medications, including wound healing properties. Therefore, the key players from multiple industries investing in the market are the reason for its success.
Avail a sample market brochure of the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/collagen-and-gelatin-market/request-sample
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE COLLAGEN AND GELATIN MARKET:
Based on the type, with the rise in the bakery and confectionaries worldwide and the need for food stability and binding properties of gelatin used in both the food and pharmaceutical industries, the segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, gelatin consumption also helps build up the protein in the body, further pushing the segment's growth.
Based on the product, the porcine collagen segment dominated the collagen and gelatin market in 2021. However, marine collagen is expected to show the most significant growth during the forecast period due to the rise in the fish production and application industry. In addition, the cosmetic application of marine collagen is also expected to be the reason for the segment's dominance.
Based on the application, the orthopedics market is expected to have a significant share of the market. However, the wound care and cardiovascular segment are also expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the benefits of both collagen and gelatin in these applications.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
The North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to key market players and industries. In addition, the advanced healthcare settings and the growing need for food safety regulations from the FDA, especially in countries like the U.S., are expected to help the market flourish.
The Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing need for personal care and nutrition products. In addition, the area is developing because of the rise in the processed food industry in countries like India and China. Heavy industrialization, disposable incomes, and readily available raw materials for producing collagen and gelatin are expected to push the region further in the market's growth.
KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN THE COLLAGEN AND GELATIN MARKET:
• LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.)
• Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.)
• Vornia Biomaterials Ltd. (Ireland)
• Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.)
• GELITA AG (Germany)
• Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan)
• PB Gelatin (Belgium)
• Royal DSM (Netherlands)
• Integra SYMATESE (France)
• NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.)
The report can be customized as per requirements; ask for it @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/collagen-and-gelatin-market/customization
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
+1 8887029626
sales@marketdataforecast.com
www.marketdataforecast.com
Harish Chitneni
Market Data Forecast
+91 9491684499
email us here