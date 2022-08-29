Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market info Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market seg

Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.24% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major market players operating in the Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market include SVision LLC, Scopio Lab, AlexaPath, MicroscopeIT, Nanotronics, AiScope, Thermo Fisher, ZEISS Germany” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market- by Product (AI-Enabled Cloud Software and AI-Enabled Microscopes), Application (Hospital Laboratories, Independent & Private Laboratories, Academic Research Labs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Laboratories and Contract Research Organizations), Imaging Modalities (Optical Microscopy, Electron Microscopy, and Scanning Probe Microscopy), End-User (Hospital Laboratories, Independent & Private Laboratories, Academic Research Labs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Laboratories, and Contract Research Organizations), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1308

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.24% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Artificial intelligence is being used in microscopy techniques primarily to replace or do away with the need to use fluorescence dyes and markers on living cells that are being viewed under a microscope. The market for artificial intelligence in microscopy will expand as infectious disease, cancer, and other disorders that call for routine blood morphology assessment become more common. Additionally, using AI-based software has assisted users in overcoming problems like dust on the sample, imperfect image (leading to a human analysis error), condensation aberrations, low contrast, and more. Additionally, AI-based microscopes have been enhanced or released on the market. Many businesses use RPA (Robotic Process Automation), an AI-based technology, to automate repetitive tasks and improve process workflows.

The growth of artificial intelligence in big data analytics is driven by the desire to mine and extract significant patterns from vast amounts of data. This type of microscope uses robotics, optical microscopy, computational super-resolution, and artificial intelligence. The technology uses sample flaw detection as one of its features. The market will also grow significantly due to the rising demand for improved live-cell imaging, cloud sharing, effective lab workflow, and more significant drug testing and toxicity research. Major factors supporting the market's growth during the forecast period include increased product approvals, investments in research, and strategic expansions by companies active in the microscopy devices market to increase their regional footprint. The growth of artificial intelligence in big data analytics is driven by the desire to mine and extract significant patterns from vast amounts of data. The high price of sophisticated microscopes might constrain the market's expansion. Throughout the forecast period, a new trend projected to fuel the growth of the microscopy market is the application of artificial intelligence in microscopy.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market over the forecast years. The area's demand for artificial intelligence microscopy is expected to grow due to population growth, fast urbanization and industrialization, rising R&D activities by big corporations, and more. In addition, the Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to its sophisticated economy and expanding product adoption. This is because the leading companies in artificial intelligence microscopy have changed their strategies. The presence of key industry players and growing collaboration among major companies for market penetration further allow the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market.

Major market players operating in the Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market include SVision LLC, Scopio Lab, AlexaPath, MicroscopeIT, Nanotronics, AiScope, Thermo Fisher, ZEISS Germany, Nikon Instruments, Ariadne.ai, Mindpeak, Aiforia, Celly.AI Corporation, Ash Vision, Sigtuple, GoMicro, MantiScope, Cognex, Paige.AI, Motic, and Pleora Technologies.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2021, The ZEISS Xradia 3D X-ray systems featured Carl Zeiss's ZEISS DeepRecon Pro and ZEISS PhaseEvolve reconstruction technologies. These innovations will employ AI to accelerate decision-making by enhancing data collecting and processing.

• In June 2021, The Leica Nano process electron microscopy (CLEM) workflow system and a novel live-cell correlative light introduced by Danaher Corporation aim to boost experimental success rates, enhance reproducibility, and streamline the integration of light and electron microscopy (EM).

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1308

Market Segments

Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by Imaging Modalities, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Optical Microscopy

• Electron Microscopy

• Scanning Probe Microscopy

Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Clinical Pathology

• Neuron Morphology

• Cell Biology

• Pharmacology & Toxicology

• Oncology

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• AI-Enabled Cloud Software

• AI-Enabled Microscopes

Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospital Laboratories

• Independent & Private Laboratories

• Academic Research Labs

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Laboratories

• Contract Research Organizations

Global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Microscopy Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market

 To analyze the Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Artificial Intelligence Microscopy market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 TO get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence Microscopy industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1308