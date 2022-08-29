Protein Detection & Quantification Market Size Reach US$ 4.05 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.60%

Protein Detection & Quantification Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Protein Detection & Quantification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global protein detection & quantification market reached a value of US$ 2.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.05 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027.

Protein detection and quantification are methods adopted by scientific experts to determine the total protein content in a formulated product or a sample. They include mass spectrometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blot analysis, and nanoparticles and nanopore-based methods. They help measure enzyme kinetics, develop a comparison between two distinctive protein samples, and verify the success of the lysis step. As a result, protein detection and quantification methods find extensive applications in academic institutions, research organizations, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for research studies and clinical diagnosis.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of chronic medical disorders is propelling the need to diagnose diseases at a molecular level. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, a significant rise in the pharmaceutical industry, along with technological advancements in biotechnology, is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments by governing authorities of numerous countries to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure and continuous improvements in the genomics industry are driving the market. Moreover, the expanding adoption of infrared spectroscopy and immunoassay techniques to attain accurate results is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Protein Detection & Quantification Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, technology, application, end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Kits and Reagents/Consumables

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Colorimetric Assays

Immunological Methods

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Spectroscopy Instruments

Others

Breakup by Application:

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Diagnosis

Others

Breakup by End User:

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

