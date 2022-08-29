Scientific Instrument Market Size, Top Companies Analysis, Demand, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

Scientific Instrument Market

The global scientific instrument market to reach US$ 54.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Scientific Instrument Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on scientific instrument industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global scientific instrument market reached a value of US$ 39.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.

A scientific instrument is any piece of equipment designed for indicating, measuring, recording, and analyzing physical quantities. Instruments like these are critical for achieving optimum efficiency in the research process, remodeling existing products, and developing novel products. By using these devices, scientists can investigate natural phenomena and conduct theoretical research. Moreover, the integration of scientific instruments with computers enhances the adjustments in parameter conditions and streamlines data collection, analysis, and resolution.

Global Scientific Instrument Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the research and development (R&D) activities across the globe. This can be attributed to the rising demand for innovative products in numerous end-use industries, notably biotechnology and pharmaceutical. In addition to this, the advent of advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and machine learning (ML), is providing an impetus to the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing number of testing and research facilities, government and manufacturer collaborations, rapid utilization of analytical instruments and continual product innovations in the food and beverage and automotive industries.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Agilent

• Bruker

• Danaher

• Horiba

• Thermo Fisher

• Waters

• Roche

• Pelkin Elmer

• Merck

Scientific Instrument Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, end-use and type.

Market Breakup by Type:

• Scientific clinical analyzers

• Scientific analytical instruments

Market Breakup by End-use sectors:

• Industrial

• Government institutes

• Academics

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

