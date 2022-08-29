Protein Assays Market Strategic Analysis, Industry Outlook and Future Scenarios

Allied Analytics

Technological developments in protein assay products and increase in demand for better and cost-effective methods for drug discovery and clinical trials growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON , US, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High investment in various private and government-funded R&D programs and overall increased spending on R&D by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries are complementing the growth of the protein assay market. However, high infrastructure cost and lack of trained resources restrict the growth of the protein assay market. Innovative technological developments in protein assay products and increase in demand for better and cost-effective methods for drug discovery and clinical trials are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By product, the market is represented by appliances and consumables. Technologies covered in the study include colorimetric protein assays, absorbance-based protein assays, and fluorescence-based protein assays.

By application, the market is segmented into drug discovery and development, protein purification, disease diagnostics, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical laboratories and research institutes. By region, it is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current protein assays market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• An in-depth protein assays market analysis includes various countries, and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global protein assays market is provided.

• Region-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

• An extensive analysis of various countries provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the protein assays market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players of the protein assays market including Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Abcam plc, Merck KGaA,PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., General Electric (GE Healthcare), Takara Bio Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Other players in the value chain include Lucigen Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., BioVision Inc., Promega Corporation, and others.

