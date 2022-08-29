A New App Released: Rapchat by Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio releases their new case: The #1 app for making music on your prone – Rapchat.
Music creation is still out of reach for most people. And the Rapchat app was aimed to make music creation frictionless by bringing the entire process to one place.
Rapchat is designed for trending tracks via an app, participating in challenges, listening to, liking, commenting, and sharing music, joining 10 million + music creators to make & post tracks by choosing beats from the beats collection, or communicating with some of the top producers making beats for the Rapchat community, etc. Also, the users are provided with the Rap Name Generator option to make it look professional and get a delightful experience from day one.
The Fireart team has conducted research and developed UI/UX design to produce practical and beautiful Mobile & Web apps for Rapchat. Beyond the process was the idea that buying the right computer and gear is too expensive, and it can take months to get proficient at using them to create quality tracks. Music creation is still out of reach for most people. And the Rapchat app was aimed to make music creation frictionless by bringing the entire process to one place.
Thus, the main goal was to make music creation frictionless by bringing the entire process into one place to democratize music creation with mobile tools, allowing anyone to become a music artist. Thus, it becomes possible to unlock a larger music market for music creators by removing creative friction.
The team created a bird-eye view of the core features, depicting the users’ movement through the product and mapping out each step from the entry point to the final interaction. Wireframes helped to determine the intended functionality of the interface. The design system assembled guides, components, and all other digital assets.
To produce an impeccable first impression, an exceptional user onboarding process was developed to encompass the initial experience in the app and set goals for future success.
It is not the first time that the award-winning UX/UI design & product development company released excellent products with tailor-made design and top-notch functionality. A recently launched new behavior recording tool, Creabl, is tailored to enhance any digital product and hit Product Hunt successfully to gain recognition among digital specialists.
About Fireart Studio:
Fireart Studio remains a leading UX/UI design studio with a proven reputation in Poland and overseas. The team has already managed to cater to the giants like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, and Swisscom and the most promising startups or business newborns. They succeed in showcasing supreme software design services & products, often dealing with non-standard and complex design solutions for over a decade. Fireart assists in creating beautiful and highly functional designs for enterprise clients, small businesses, and individuals who pave the way for business. All thanks to over 80 skilled IT professionals on board and years of international business expertise.
