Cosmetic Surgery Market Is Expected To Reach $201.0 Bn by 2031 | Industry Growing at a CAGR of 11.6%

Cosmetic Surgery Market

According to the European Journal of Plastic surgery, in June 2021, it was reported that total number of surgery decreased by 23.5% after the COVID-19 outbreak

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors driving the trends in the cosmetic surgery market include an increase in the number of cosmetic procedures. According to the report of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, (AAFPRS), the number of surgical and non-surgical procedures is increasing day by day.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, liposuction, rhinoplasty and others. The surgical segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period due to the increase in the number of breast augmentation procedures and the number of approvals for cosmetic surgery of breast implants.

On the basis of gender, it is classified into male and female. The female segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to increase in demand for beauty procedures, rapidly increasing emphasis on personal aesthetics among women, and increase in the number of female population undergoing cosmetic surgery.

North America accounted for the majority of the global cosmetic surgery market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The increase in the number of breast augmentation procedures is attributed to the increase in the number of cosmetic surgery product approvals, the presence of the cosmetic surgery industry, and advancements in healthcare, medical devices, and aesthetics in the region.

According to a Statista report published in January 2022, the most common cosmetic surgical procedure is breast augmentation. Approximately, 1.6 million augmentation procedures were performed worldwide in 2020. The second most common cosmetic surgical procedure is liposuction and in 2020 an estimated 1.5 million liposuction procedures were performed worldwide.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By surgical procedure, the breast augmentation segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By gender, the female segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By age group, the 30 to54 segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By provider, the hospitals & clinics segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major companies profiled in the report Abbvie Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Syneron, cynosure inc, Galderma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc, Sinclair Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teoxane Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson

