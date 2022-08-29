Laparoscopes Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 8.55% Forecast by 2028

Laparoscopes Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing investments in the laparoscopic instruments market drives the laparoscopes market.

Market Overview:

Laparoscopy is a type of surgical diagnostic procedure which is used to evaluate the organs inside the abdomen. It is a minimally invasive procedure with low-risk, which requires small incisions. Laparoscopes are the devices used to look at the abdominal organs. A laparoscope is a, thin long tube with a high-resolution camera and a high-intensity light at the front. The instrument is inserted through an incision in the abdominal wall, and as it moves along the camera sends images to a video monitor.

Growing prevalence of colorectal cancer is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures, rising growth in preference for minimally invasive procedures, rising number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures, growing healthcare markets in emerging economies, rise in number of bariatric procedures using laparoscopes, increasing technologically advanced laparoscopy devices and increasing cases of obesity and urological diseases are the major factors among others driving the laparoscopes market. Moreover, rising enhancements in equipment capabilities in laparoscopic instruments and rising number of free-trade agreements will further create new opportunities for laparoscopes market in the forecasted period.

However, rising reduced Medicare payments to healthcare providers in the U.S., rising preference for robotic surgeries as an alternative to laparoscopic procedures and increasing dearth of trained professionals in the field of laparoscopy are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, while rising gaps in infrastructural support for laparoscopic procedures in less developed countries will further challenge the growth of laparoscopes market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Global Laparoscopes Market Scope and Market Size

Laparoscopes market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the laparoscopes market is segmented into video laparoscopes, fiber laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, suction/irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices and accessories.

Based on application, the laparoscopes market is segmented into gynecological surgery, general surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, bariatric surgery and pediatric surgery.

The laparoscopes market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The major players covered in the laparoscopes market report are Arthrex, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates., CONMED Corporation., Laborie, Inc., Cook, Fortimedix Surgical, FUJIFILM Corporation, ANA-MED Sp. z o.o, EndoMed Systems Alle Rechte vorbehalten, Huge LLC. Legal., SonoScape Medical Corp, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Life Care Medical Devices, Medtronic, Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd, Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker, Smith+Nephew and Silex Medical, LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



