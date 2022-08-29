Single Cell Analysis Market Growing at a CAGR of 17.8% | Segmentation, Key Companies and Industry Forecast, 2031

Single Cell Analysis Market

Increase in R&D in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry along with growth in stem cell research, & rise in focus on personalized medicines fuel the growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in single cell analysis, growth in stem cell research, growth in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and focus on personalized medicine are fueling the growth of the single cell analysis market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6553

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By product, the single cell analysis market accounted for 2021 in the consumables segment and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to high usability of products and frequent purchase of reagents, increasing prevalence of target diseases, and continuous need for essentials. For consumables inspection.

Depending on the application, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. In addition, single cell analysis proved to be effective for earlier diagnosis of cancer cells, thus increasing segmentation.

By technology, next-generation sequencing dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to growth in genome mapping programs, growth in applications of next-generation sequencing, rise in healthcare costs, and technological advancements in sequencing. platform.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6553

On the basis of end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment dominates the market in 2021 and technological advancements such as the use of microfluidics for the development of next-generation therapies have increased the adoption rate. Single cell analysis by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• On the basis of product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• On the basis of technique, the next generation sequencing segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies' segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in cell analysis industry in 2021. However, Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR 21.6% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGAA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., 10x Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sartorius AG, Takara Holdingsinc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies., Berkley Light INC., BGI Genomics Co.Ltd., Diasorin Group, Dolomite Bio, Standard Biotools.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Cosmetic Surgery Market

Protein Assays Market

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

• North America single cell analysis market

• Japan single cell analysis market

• South Korea single cell analysis market

• Singapore single cell analysis market

• Australia single cell analysis market

• Europe single cell analysis market

• China single cell analysis market

• Taiwan single cell analysis market

• New Zealand single cell analysis market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

• Deep Brain Stimulation Equipment Market Grows With Rising Neurological Disorders In South Korea: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/deep-brain-stimulation-equipment-market.html

• Demand for Plasma Fractionation Has Highly Increased across Vietnam: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/03/demand-for-plasma-fractionation-has.html

• Heparin Market Analysis in South Korea Region: Role of Heparin Drugs in Medicine: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/04/heparin-market-analysis-in-south-korea.html

• COVID-19 Impact on Workplace Wellness Market In South Korea Region: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/covid-19-impact-on-workplace-wellness.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.