Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Is Expected to Reach $545.09 Mn by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 6.7%

Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market

high cost of sleep apnea diagnosis and lack of awareness about sleep apnea is expected to hamper the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors contributing to the growth of the global sleep apnea diagnostics market include increasing public awareness about sleep apnea disease, obstructive sleep apnea, and growth in the geriatric population. However, high cost of sleep apnea diagnosis and lack of awareness about sleep apnea is expected to hamper the market growth.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4666

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By product, the polysomnography device (PSG) segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. Due to the widespread use of PSG devices in hospitals and sleep labs, PSG enables doctors to monitor various parameters of sleep apnea such as brain activity, muscle activity, and breathing activity, and can provide a comprehensive explanation of what the patient is suffering from.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospital and sleep lab and homecare. The hospital and sleep lab segment dominates the global sleep apnea diagnostics market, as patients prefer to visit hospitals for diagnosis of sleep apnea.

North America accounts for the highest market share in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region, availability of advance treatment, high prevalence of awareness and large government spending on healthcare account for the market growth.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4666

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• On the basis of product, the polysomnography device (PSG) segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, hospital & sleep lab segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in this report include Cadwell Industries Inc, Devilbiss Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Medtronic Plc, Mindray Medical International Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Resmed Inc, Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical), Somnomedics Gmbh

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Single Cell Analysis Market

Cosmetic Surgery Market

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

• North America sleep apnea diagnostics market

• Japan sleep apnea diagnostics market

• South Korea sleep apnea diagnostics market

• Singapore sleep apnea diagnostics market

• Australia sleep apnea diagnostics market

• Europe sleep apnea diagnostics market

• China sleep apnea diagnostics market

• Taiwan sleep apnea diagnostics market

• New Zealand sleep apnea diagnostics market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

• Deep Brain Stimulation Equipment Market Grows With Rising Neurological Disorders In South Korea: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/deep-brain-stimulation-equipment-market.html

• Demand for Plasma Fractionation Has Highly Increased across Vietnam: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/03/demand-for-plasma-fractionation-has.html

• Heparin Market Analysis in South Korea Region: Role of Heparin Drugs in Medicine: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/04/heparin-market-analysis-in-south-korea.html

• COVID-19 Impact on Workplace Wellness Market In South Korea Region: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/covid-19-impact-on-workplace-wellness.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.