Author Brian V. Wieck's new book "Not My Fight: Laying It All at the Foot of the Cross" is a beautiful tale of returning to God after years of turning away from Him

Recent release "Not My Fight: Laying It All at the Foot of the Cross" from Page Publishing author Brian V. Wieck details the author's journey of spiritual healing as he slowly rebuilt his faith and relationship with God. After years of misunderstanding and anger towards God, Wieck began to discover what can happen when one lets go of anger and opens their heart and mind to accepting God's love.

VALLEY, Neb., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian V. Wieck has completed his new book "Not My Fight: Laying It All at the Foot of the Cross": a powerful and honest story of spiritual growth and salvaging a relationship with God despite anger and resentment towards God that shut Wieck's heart from His guidance and love.

"As my emotional roller coaster of healing on this spiritual journey of faith continues, I, too, continue to write papers of encouragement," shares Wieck. "These pages are not so much on the anger, loneliness, and abandonment that I felt in the past but, rather, on the feelings of guilt and shame that I now feel as a result of my judgmental mentality and my sins. Feelings I must now conquer, as I feel unworthy to be in Christ."

Wieck goes on to state, "what I am learning about this great love, I want to share with others. I want all people who read this to know that we are all children of God. God loves each and every one of us. We are all honored and treasured by God. As with all good parents, He will work with us and with our sins. He will correct and encourage us, love, forgive, and trust us. He will build on our strengths and tear down our weaknesses; after all, this is not our fight. He has already won."

Published by Page Publishing, Brian V. Wieck's inspiring tale shows that God's love truly has no bounds and is ready to accept his children with open arms upon their return to him. Wieck shares his story to encourage others to begin building a relationship with God, showing that no one is a lost cause in His eyes, and that salvation can be for anyone who truly wishes to repent and relearn to love God wholeheartedly.

