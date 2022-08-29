Author Dante Andre Chavez's new book "Galactic Renaissance" is a gripping tale following a band of heroes who stand up to their oppressive foes, the Federal Order

Recent release "Galactic Renaissance" from Page Publishing author Dante Andre Chavez is a stunning tale centered around a small group of heroes trying valiantly to end the reign of the Federal Order, set against the backdrop of an ongoing interstellar conflict. Jessica Stellox, one of the few remaining Semanti, senses than an old friend is still alive.

MINT HILL, N.C., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dante Andre Chavez has completed his new book "Galactic Renaissance": a thrilling and captivating tale of war, how some characters have connections to one another, and how one small thing can lead into a big change in history for many years.

"Two separate factions had been formed—the Republican Empire and the Federal Order," writes Chaves. "A vision has been foretold by a Sirvan Lord, one of the Galactic Legends, during his sleep regarding his own descendant from the future. Thousands of years later, the descendant was born. He lived an unfair life. He started out as a Semanti and later fell to the dark side, becoming a Sirvan, as foretold in a vision dreamt by his ancestor. The descendant had been convinced to turn to the dark side, making him give in. For revenge, he gave the order to slaughter every last Semanti that rejected him, no longer showing mercy on them. The only hope for the Semanti is for someone to bring balance to the Inertia and to the galaxy.

"In times past, only a very few Semanti knights survived the attack of the Federal Order. One of them, by the name of Jessica Stellox, stood up to a Sirvan named Lord Corvus, who possesses powerful abilities and had a mysterious past. Now, she and the surviving Semanti form the Star Squadron, a band of little-known heroes, were to fight against the Federal Order. Out of nowhere, Jessika senses that an old friend is still alive and not dead like everyone thought. Jessika hopes to find out who it is."

Published by Page Publishing, Dante Andre Chavez's imaginative narrative will inspire and capture the hearts and minds of readers as they find themselves transported to new, foreign worlds. As the conflict between the Republican Empire and the Federal Order expands, Jessika begins to sense and hear very familiar voices of someone she once knew, giving her feelings of regret for the past mistakes. Full of unique and fully realized characters, Chavez brings new worlds to life and leaves readers spellbound right up until the very end.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Galactic Renaissance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

