Author Carlos Pineda's new book "¡Extraterrestres Entre Nosotros! ¿Ficción o Realidad? Tomo I" is a gripping novel about Colonel Liam McArthur sharing his UFO knowledge

Recent release "¡Extraterrestres Entre Nosotros! ¿Ficción o Realidad? Tomo I" from Page Publishing author Carlos Pineda is a captivating Spanish-language novel that introduces Colonel Liam McArthur, a former officer of the British Royal Air Force (RAF), who has decided not to keep his knowledge of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) a secret any longer.

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Carlos Pineda, a former consultant for European satellite telecommunications companies, has completed his new book ""¡Extraterrestres Entre Nosotros! ¿Ficción o Realidad? Tomo I": a gripping and potent novel that follows Colonel Liam McArthur as he decides to write a science fiction novel about his knowledge of UFOs, in which he can share his own experiences. He also continues investigating the phenomenon from a scientific point of view.

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Pineda's exciting Spanish-language tale follows Colonel Liam McArthur on his writing journey. He seeks advisors who can point him in the right direction, including German theoretical physicist Dr. Hanz Werms and French medical physiologist Dr. Aline Terassier. Later, American engineer David Rubinstein joins the group.

With pushback from the government and other complications within the daily lives of the members of the group, they have their work cut out for them as they seek to discover the truth behind UFOs.

Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "¡Extraterrestres Entre Nosotros! ¿Ficción o Realidad? Tomo I" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing