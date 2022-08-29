Kevin Taylor's newly released "Divorce (n.) or Divorce (v.): A Grammatically Correct Reading and Why It Matters" is a biblical study of the concept of divorce.

"Divorce (n.) or Divorce (v.): A Grammatically Correct Reading and Why It Matters" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Taylor is a carefully presented study of what scripture has to say about breaking the marriage covenant and proceeding with divorce when all other avenues have proven fruitless.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Divorce (n.) or Divorce (v.): A Grammatically Correct Reading and Why It Matters": a helpful resource for understanding God's word on divorce. "Divorce (n.) or Divorce (v.): A Grammatically Correct Reading and Why It Matters" is the creation of published author Kevin Taylor.

Taylor shares, "Have you ever wondered why Joseph was thinking about quietly divorcing Mary even though they were not married? (Matthew 1:19).

"Did you ever wonder why God says he hates divorce (Malachi 2:16) but seems to have done that very thing? (Isaiah 50:1).

"Why does anyone who marries the divorced woman commit adultery, simply by marrying her? (Matthew 5:32).

"These and many, many more questions lead me to seek answers, and this book is the result. I have found that many people do not realize that there are two words spelled 'd-i-v-o-r-c-e,' including myself before my study. In this book, I look at the verb forms and the noun forms of the word. All the verses work in harmony when you apply proper grammar to these words.

"Let me just say, this study is based on the Bible, not on my opinion. But because I have one, my opinion will show itself every now and again, but not in any way that would change the facts that I have brought to light. And yes, you are free to disagree with my opinions."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Taylor's new book will challenge generally accepted rules regarding divorce.

Taylor offers an articulate and informative study for the consideration of readers from all backgrounds that will bring a deeper understanding of what is known of God's perspective on divorce.

