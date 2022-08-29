Author Carlos Pineda's new book "¿Por Qué Nos Vigilan Los Extraterrestres?: Tomo III" is the third in a riveting Spanish-language series of science fiction adventures.

Recent release "¿Por Qué Nos Vigilan Los Extraterrestres?: Tomo III" from Page Publishing author Carlos Pineda is the latest in his spellbinding series of sci-fi thrillers following a Nobel laureate on his mission as a liaison between extraterrestrial beings and the governments of Earth. Together they explore some of the most consequential issues for the future of humankind and of the planet Earth itself.

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carlos Pineda, an attorney who practiced commercial law in his native Columbia before working as a consultant for European satellite telecommunications companies, promoted and participated in large hydro and thermoelectric power projects, and, finally, devoting himself to investigating extraterrestrial reality and its technological implications on Earth, has completed his new book "¿Por Qué Nos Vigilan Los Extraterrestres?: Tomo III": a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

The researcher Aline Terassier is honored with the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology and appointed by the ETs to disseminate the Extraterrestrial Message intended for rulers of the Earth and especially the members of the G7.

The US puts the NSA, CSS and DHS, its main defense agencies, on alert.

The ambassador of the aliens Mr. ED Cahil and the Group of Colonel Liam McArthur make a detailed and rigorous examination on several topics that have become universal intrigue. They analyze 'the imperfect intelligent design of humans' and Darwin's controversial Theory.

They talk about the nanotechnology that will contribute to the application of matter at the level of atoms creating machines capable of entering the human organism to detect and fix damages.

They predict that the future of fuel for interstellar spacecraft will be 'energetic protons'.

They specify how to identify hybrid or "special beings"-- composed of both extraterrestrial and human DNA-- and in turn find the extraterrestrials that coexist among us.

They foresee the modification especially of the neurons of the human brain by manipulating DNA to change the consciousness of the human being, and so that thought can be transmitted mentally between humans and beings from other galaxies.

They predict the change of the genotype of the new humans who will look more like the 'Greys' who watch and visit us. The new humans will be 'special beings' with powers never known and the amazing 'Cyborgs' composed of organic matter and cybernetic devices.

They travel to the alien base on Phobos (Mars) to receive more knowledge and prepare for the ET visit to Earth. They will open the human mindset to initiate a new world order.

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Pineda's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid science fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "¿Por Qué Nos Vigilan Los Extraterrestres?: Tomo III" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing