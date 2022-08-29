Author Stan Corey's book "Sailing Adventures of Mac Brown" is a charming and interactive collection of short stories celebrating the joys of growing up near the water

Recent release "Sailing Adventures of Mac Brown" from Page Publishing author Stan Corey is an entertaining compilation of evocative short stories inspired by his own adventures growing up on and around the waters of Long Island's North Shore.

GREAT FALLS, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stan Corey, a retired entrepreneur who grew up sailing on the Long Island Sound near his home in Stony Brook, Long Island and decided to write about some of his adventures as a child growing up around the water after selling his business in 2018, has completed his new book "Sailing Adventures of Mac Brown": the first in a series of stories offering fictionalized memoirs of his youthful escapades in the beautiful creeks, marshes, and inlets of eastern Long Island.

"Sailing Adventures of Mac Brown" is a book of short stories about Mac's adventures in and around the creek near his home in Stony Brook, NY. In these stories, Mac heads out into Long Island Sound on a small Sailfish sailboat but forgot to tell his mother he was going! Mac buys his first boat, a little dinghy and uses it to explore the creek with his friends. Mac experiments with seeding a sandbar in the creek using baby clams he has gathered from the local beach and learns about what it takes to grow them. He also helps the Coast Guard navigate their boat up the creek to help save a burning boat in the lagoon. In another stories, Mac and his buddies discover a new hideout in the marshes and find mysterious large clams as well as schools of eels and there is a story about Mac and his friend Christine trying to save a baby dolphin that has been caught in the creek at low tide.

These stories are based upon real events but have been fictionalized to add more information about the sea life in the Sound and in the creek.

Published by Page Publishing, Stan Corey's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Sailing Adventures of Mac Brown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

