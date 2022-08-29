Author Carlos Pineda's new book "Los Extraterrestres Nos Modifican el ADN: Tomo II" is a thrilling novel about the kidnapping of a successful scientist

Recent release "Los Extraterrestres Nos Modifican el ADN: Tomo II" from Page Publishing author Carlos Pineda is a Spanish-language tale that follows Dr. Aline Terassier, a two-time nominee for the Nobel Prize in medicine and physiology. When she is kidnapped from her apartment in Paris, the French Security Agency, together with those of Great Britain and Germany, begins their international.

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carlos Pineda, a former consultant for European satellite telecommunications companies, has completed his new Spanish-language book "Los Extraterrestres Nos Modifican el ADN: Tomo II": a gripping and potent novel that follows the extraterrestrial search for Dr. Aline Terassier, a successful scientist who has been kidnapped.

The command is led by Lt. Colonel Rudy Bremer, who uses special instruments to detect Aline's location. The team seeks the use of the "Tassier Patent," which corresponds to the MMM law firm. After a long procedure, its use is granted to an English pharmacist.

The director of the Extraterrestrial Council that observes and monitors the solar system has called a consultation to his ambassador on Earth, Mr. Ed. The director delivers a message to Mr. Ed to be known by the rulers of Earth, requiring that thermonuclear tests cease.

Meanwhile, top managers of the pharmaceutical company that intends to grant them the rights of the patent are reported to the German agency to produce the HIV virus in their laboratories with the intention of infecting certain undesirable sectors of the world population under the pretense of vaccination.

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Pineda's captivating tale follows Aline as she overcomes these obstacles and continues to make groundbreaking discoveries in the scientific community.

