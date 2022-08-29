Author Sharon Jenise Grant's new book "Mr. Special Helps Mrs. Precious Complete a Total Transformation" is a motivating guide for weight loss and getting into shape

Recent release "Mr. Special Helps Mrs. Precious Complete a Total Transformation" from Page Publishing author Sharon Jenise Grant is a how-to guide for weight loss and improving one's physical appearance. During the pandemic, Mrs. Precious was feeling bad about herself and her body, but with the help of Mr. Special after just six months she transformed her body and mind.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharon Jenise Grant, a teacher for the past twenty-five years in the Broward County Public School District who has a Master of Science and Educational Specialist degrees from Nova Southeastern University, has completed her new book "Mr. Special Helps Mrs. Precious Complete a Total Transformation": an inspiring and potent guide with meal plans and exercise routines for weight-loss and improving one's health.

Sharon writes, "After several months into the pandemic, Mrs. Precious felt a certain way. She wanted to change everything about herself, including her mind, body, and soul. Mrs. Precious wanted to change every aspect of her being. Mrs. Precious thought, Let me call on Mr. Special for help. She did just that. Mr. Special felt moved with compassion to assist Mrs. Precious quickly. Mrs. Precious wanted to start by changing her physical appearance first. Mr. Special suggested to start out by working out at the gym. A few times a week will be a good start. Mr. Special created a well-balanced diet to go along with the exercise program for six weeks and a workout schedule for Mrs. Precious for six months."

Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Jenise Grant's uplifting guide follows Mrs. Precious as she embarks on a transformational journey. After gaining weight and not feeling confident during the pandemic, Mrs. Precious asks Mr. Special for help. He provides her with a meal plan and exercise routine in order to improve her health and lose weight. After six months of following his routine, Mrs. Precious now looks and feels healthy.

The guide contains photos showing Mrs. Precious' journey and as she exemplifies the work-outs positions. Readers will be driven to get off the couch and start living their own healthy life with help from Mr. Special and the motivation of Mrs. Precious' own journey.

Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase "Mr. Special Helps Mrs. Precious Complete a Total Transformation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

