Cheryl Wakes' newly released "Not Your Average Book" is an enjoyable blend of narrative and faith-based lessons

"Not Your Average Book" from Christian Faith Publishing author, Cheryl Wakes, is an engaging opportunity for finding a new perspective on familiar biblical lessons while enjoying a charming story.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Not Your Average Book" a thoughtful and inspiring faith-based writing, is the creation of published author Cheryl Wakes, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who formerly owned and operated Praise Catering Service.

Wakes shares, by means of God's Holy Spirit, "Not Your Average Book" was written as a gift to children, parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

"Not Your Average Book" presents a colorful picture that will alter your perspective regarding events of long ago. God's personal love for mankind is seen all through the stories of old.

"Not Your Average Book" engages your imagination, as it answers questions and reveals truths. Such as Adam was missing one...what? Can a spirit drive you? What's wrong with Johnny's tattoo? Can grandma see from heaven? Goshen or Egypt...you choose!

Within the pages of this enjoyable narrative, Wakes presents a helpful resource for helping young minds find a better understanding of God's word through real-world encounters.

From eight to eighty, you'll find Not Your Average Book, an inspiration filled with information.

"I pray you will be inspired as you spend time with George, Doris, and Mayer Osgood. My hope is, as a family "Not Your Average Book" will draw you closer in your relationship to God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Wakes' new book will delight and entertain while imparting important biblically, based lessons.

Consumers can purchase "Not Your Average Book" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Not Your Average Book," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

