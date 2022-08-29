Brook Roy's new book "Elephant and Gnat" is a faith-inspired children's book that brings readers a delightful story about what happened on Noah's Ark during the storm

Recent release "Elephant and Gnat" from Page Publishing author Brook Roy is a children's book that highlights the lasting and powerful friendship that started between a scared elephant and a faith-filled gnat on Noah's Ark.

ROCKWALL, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brook Roy, a painter, office manager, wife, and mother of three, has completed her new book "Elephant and Gnat": a faith-filled children's book that gives readers a glimpse into an unlikely friendship, between and elephant and a gnat, that blossomed on Noah's Ark.

This story is about a deep and faithful friendship, as the author writes, "This book tells the story of a young elephant who was scared and needed a friend and a gnat who answered the call. Read as they learn what it means to put their trust in God and how to be a friend to someone in need. These unique friends develop a lasting relationship with both God and each other through their journey on the ark."

Published by Page Publishing, Brook Roy's darling tale follows an elephant that finds himself all alone on Noah's Ark. This elephant finds an unlikely companion in a small gnat. These two animals bond instantly and show each other the true meaning of friendship and faith. The connection these two friends have will enlighten and overjoy readers of all ages.

Roy takes pride in her faith and hopes to pass this along to readers just as she does her own children, writing, "She values faith and strives to make sure her children grow up knowing the love the Father has for them!" Roy's writing shows that with a little faith anything is possible.

Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Elephant and Gnat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

