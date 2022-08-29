Author Lloyd Vian's new book "Hard Rock" is a stirring memoir in which the author shares stories his fellow miners told him over the course of his long career in mining

Recent release "Hard Rock" from Page Publishing author Lloyd Vian is a collection of personal stories from the author's career spent in mining. Working alongside men of all backgrounds, Vian was passed along various tales by his fellow miners and shares them here to keep their memories and the proud trade of mining alive.

SAFFORD, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lloyd Vian, who had a twenty-five year long career in mining, has completed his new book "Hard Rock": a deep dive into what it's like to work in the mines, based on personal anecdotes and experiences shared by his coworkers.

"After working in several mines around many men of all colors and ethnicities, [I] found they all had the same thing in common: they each had a story," shares Vian. "[I] did not realize [I] was collecting these in the back of [my] mind. As the years went by, many of these men passed away, and their stories with them. [I] did not want all that [I] had heard die with [me]. [I] knew it would be difficult because [I am] a miner, not a writer. [I] set out to put all [I] had heard and felt into words. If you decide to read this little book, you will be keeping a little bit of each one of these men alive."

Published by Page Publishing, Lloyd Vian's captivating tale will reveal an inside look of an industry that many have never seen before. Full of wit and life lessons with a great sense of humor scattered throughout, "Hard Rock" will shock and delight readers right up until the very end and remain with them long after its conclusion.

