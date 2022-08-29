John Zavicar III's newly released "Course Corrections to Faith and Identify the Real Gospel Authors" is an inspiring opportunity to rejuvenate one's faith

"Course Corrections to Faith and Identify the Real Gospel Authors" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Zavicar III is an enjoyable balance of personal experience and empowering reflection that will motivate readers to grow in faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Course Corrections to Faith and Identify the Real Gospel Authors": a potent reminder of the need to fully accept and trust in Jesus. "Course Corrections to Faith and Identify the Real Gospel Authors" is the creation of published author John Zavicar III, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who retired from the Los Alamos National Laboratory where he used his manufacturing, management, martial arts, and security experience to conduct and support investigations and assessments of national security. In his spare time, Zavicar owned and operated martial arts studios with a special emphasis on the protection of youth and vulnerable members of society.

Zavicar shares, "For years the author doubted that relatively unknown men named Matthew, Mark, and Luke authored books that provided historical accounts of a man they never met named Jesus. John conducted and documented an investigation to determine who the real authors of the Gospels were. Read John's life story and gospel analysis to find out the names of the eyewitnesses Jesus commissioned to document his life and prove to yourself, like John did, that the story of Jesus is true!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Zavicar III's new book will challenge believers whether they are just beginning or firmly established in their spiritual journey.

Zavicar shares a deeply personal experience as evidence of the power of God and the need to live in line with His plan.

Consumers can purchase "Course Corrections to Faith and Identify the Real Gospel Authors" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Course Corrections to Faith and Identify the Real Gospel Authors," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing