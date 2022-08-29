Marlene Lelowicz's newly released "The Ugly Old Witch" is a delightful Halloween adventure for young readers

"The Ugly Old Witch" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marlene Lelowicz is a charming lyrical tale that will delight and entertain young readers during the spooky season of Halloween.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Ugly Old Witch": a lighthearted narrative for all ages to share together. "The Ugly Old Witch" is the creation of published author Marlene Lelowicz, a loving mother and grandmother who started her education in a one-room country schoolhouse in Michigan. She is a five-time published quilter and has taught in schools, churches, and museums. Her hobbies include music, painting, and sewing.

Lelowicz shares, "The story of The Ugly Old Witch depicts Halloween night not only as a seasonal tale but as a story to entertain and excite the imagination—to have fun, to be aware, to remember, and to learn about consequences.

"Like The Night Before Christmas, it's a great story to read to children. It is traditional, the illustrations are storytelling by themselves, and the book can be enjoyed all year, not only on Halloween."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marlene Lelowicz's new book will entertain the imagination as readers race to see what the witch has in store.

Lelowicz brings readers a vibrant and enjoyable story that will quickly become a favorite with young readers.

