Author Laura Banyon's new book "Baby Girl 'A': The Memoir of a Miracle Child" is a candid reflection on the unique medical challenges she has faced throughout her life

Recent release "Baby Girl 'A': The Memoir of a Miracle Child" from Page Publishing author Laura Banyon is a deeply personal autobiography recalling the long road to recovery from an accident that occurred before she was born, her family life, relationships, and the two failed marriages that nonetheless paved the way for true love and happiness.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laura Banyon, a mother and grandmother who has worked full-time in a well-known local law firm for over a decade and resides with her beloved husband, William, in North Port, Florida, where she enjoys shopping, gift giving, exploring new places on the back of William's motorcycle, and helping others, has completed her new book "Baby Girl 'A': The Memoir of a Miracle Child": a poignant reflection on a life filled with challenges, heartache, and, ultimately, love.

"Baby Girl 'A': The Memoir of a Miracle Child" is a glimpse into the miraculous birth and life of Laura Banyon. It was a birth that likely should not have taken place due to a horrific accident her mother endured while Laura was in still in the womb. Laura has had many struggles in life, both emotional and physical, yet she found a way to push through and persevere. She very well may be the only person to have come into this world in this way. You be the judge.

This is a story of real-life circumstances, of courage and the strength of a single mother, and of two brave little boys who did the best they could and who always tried to do the right thing or what they thought was the right thing at the time. Mistakes were made. Words were said, and forgiveness is still in process for some. This book takes you on Laura's life journey of pain, regrets, love, and ultimate joy.

Published by Page Publishing, Laura Banyon's engrossing book is an inspiring true story of perseverance and hope.

