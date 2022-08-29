Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Promotes Mohammed Hannoun to Head of Casualty, Middle East

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Mohammed Hannoun Head of Casualty for the Middle East, based in Dubai.

"Mohammed has played a pivotal role in building up BHSI's casualty capabilities in Middle East since we started the Dubai operations in 2018. His extensive experience in the region, especially in driving the growth of our medical malpractice and Defense Base Act (DBA) offerings, will be essential in positioning BHSI as the go-to carrier for casualty lines in the Middle East," said Neeraj Yadvendu, Head of Third Party Lines at BHSI in Dubai.

Mohammed, who has more than 12 years of industry experience in the region, joined the BHSI Dubai team in 2018 as a senior casualty underwriter. He takes the reins of BHSI's Middle East Casualty portfolio from Emir Erdur, who has transitioned to the casualty underwriting team at BHSI UK.

Mohammed can be reached at mohammed.hannoun@bhspecialty.com.

