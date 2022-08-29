Author Shares Stories About the Unconditional Love of Adoption

40 Real life stories about every aspect of adoption

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sandra Hilsabeck has firsthand experience with the daunting situation of an unplanned pregnancy. At 15, Hilsabeck was an unwed, teenage mother. In her new book, "Ready or Not: 10 Reasons to Love Your Baby," she shares that, while a teenage pregnancy was inconvenient for her, she wouldn't change it or the family she has today because of it.

"In my book you will see how God works in the lives of us humans," Hilsabeck said. "Only God could bring some of these families together. I believe there are no coincidences, and that God is with us every step of our way."

In an effort to convince people to choose adoption over abortion, Hilsabeck shares 40 real life stories of adoption. "Ready or Not" includes how adoptions allow babies a new chance at life and allows those who may not be able to conceive on their own to experience parenthood.

"As I interviewed the people who had been adopted, the parents who had adopted children, and the workers in the field of adoptions, I was very impressed with the care and love they expressed," Hilsabeck said. "In every instance of a parent placing a child for adoption, it took more love to release the child to others than it would have taken to keep the child."

Adoption is a very personal topic for Hilsabeck. Her father was adopted, she is a grandmother to an adopted grandchild, and she has cared for 11 foster children. "Ready or Not" is a compilation of successful adoptions stories, aiming to encourage others to join in her fight for universal, unconditional love.

About the author

Sandra Hilsabeck holds a bachelor's degree from Doane University, Crete, Neb., and is a former law secretary, insurance computer operator, collegiate tennis coach and author of five books. The most important job, to her, is being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. After growing up on a farm in central Nebraska, she traveled for several years to compete in state and national tennis tournaments. When she married her husband, Bryce, they each had three children and, together, they direct plays for the grandchildren to perform each Christmas. She has published "One Man and One Woman," and "Drop Shot," and released the interactive Christian game Ladder of Wisdom. To learn more, please visit Hilsabeck's website.

