Monster Energy's Moto Shibata Takes Third Place at Tony Hawk's Vert Alert Contest

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Moto Shibata on taking third place in Tony Hawk's Vert Alert contest in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Energy congratulates team rider Moto Shibata on taking third place in Tony Hawk's Vert Alert contest in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend. In the vertical competition hosted by skateboard icon Tony Hawk at Utah State Fairpark, the 26-year-old from Osaka, Japan, rose to the podium in an elite field of vertical skateboarders.

Started in 2021, Tony Hawk's Vert Alert is a new event showcasing the progression and history of vertical skateboarding. Presented by Woodward Park City, this year's contest took place on a competition-grade halfpipe featuring a channel and extensions. Side events included skate clinics for kids hosted by Woodward instructors as well as the Punk Rock & Paintbrushes art show featuring works by skateboard artists such as Sean Cliver, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Pops Hosoi, and Ray Barbee.

On Friday, the many skateboard fans at Utah State Fairpark were treated to a Legends Demo featuring some of the most influential halfpipe skateboarders of all time. Headed by event creator Tony Hawk, the line-up of skateboard icons included Christian Hosoi, Mike McGill, Mike Frazier, Lincoln Ueda, Andy Macdonald, Bucky Lasek, Sandro Dias, as well as Monster Energy team rider Lizzie Armanto.

On Saturday, the stoked crowd was in for a world-class halfpipe competition featuring eight finalists each in Men's and Women's Skateboard Vert disciplines.

In the elite Men's Skateboard Vert competition, Monster Energy's Shibata qualified into the final with a first-place finish in the semifinal. On Saturday, the Japanese style icon put down a huge backside method air, one-foot Japan air, rocket air, alley-oop mute McTwist, stalefish McTwist, front foot impossible lien air over the channel, fakie 540, frontside gay twist Madonna, one-foot body jar, sugarcane grind, fast plant to fakie and signature Kamikaze air for third place. Shibata also stoked the crowd with a front foot impossible Madonna.

Monster Energy's Shibata has competed as a professional skateboarder since the age of 13. He is known for his stylish blend of high airs, old-school tricks, and new-school innovation. In 2016, he made history as the first male Japanese skateboarder to earn a medal at an X Games (Austin). He currently owns four X Games medals (1 gold, 3 silver).

For more on Moto Shibata and the Monster Energy skateboarding team visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the action sports season continues.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Monster Energy