New Book Tells a Story of a Mother's Determination and Love and Trust in God

APPLE VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the core of a difficult childhood, author Elona Elizabeth Russell found support and inspiration in her mother, Lizzi. At a young age, Russell promised her to one day share her story, and has fulfilled that promise with her new book, "Was She Property?: Can God be Trusted?"

In this biography, Russell details her mother's life in Hungary. Raised by a strong-willed father who considered her his property, Lizzi endured abuse, lies, threats, and a forced marriage. Despite her struggles, Russell shares how her mother trusted in God to answer her prayers.

"I want people to see that God is all-powerful and loving," Russell said. "He is waiting to intervene in our lives in ordinary and extraordinary ways. No one is too flawed or broken to catch the eye and heart of God, we're all a work in progress."

Russell's book documents Lizzi's fight for independence while living under a patriarchal society, and a government that denied her the right to think for herself. Her determination led her to face death, as she battled seemingly insurmountable obstacles to escape her life in Hungary to start a new life in the United States.

"Was She Property?" tells the inspirational true story of a woman who followed her heart and fought to give herself and her children a better life; how she put her faith in God's love to help her persevere, through oppression, to attain happiness.

About the author

Born Elizabeth Ilona (Erzsébet Ilona) in Budapest, Hungary, Elona was traumatized from a young age, not through cruelty or intent, but as an unavoidable consequence of living under the rule of an oppressive government. She shares a special relationship with her mother, Elizabeth (Lizzi), who guided her as a child to love the Bible and embrace God's love. After watching her family experience the emotional devastation caused by war, politics, and inhumanity, Elona turned to books and writing for comfort. Her first book, "Was She Property?", is fulfilling a promise to her mother that she would one day share her story. To learn more, please visit http://www.elonarussellauthor.com.

