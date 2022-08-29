Lactose Free Butter Market Size Targets to Reach $388.4 Million by 2026 | Demand and Industry Forecast

Lactose Free Butter Market

Lactose Free Butter Market by Application, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The consumption of lactose free butter and dairy foods is not only limited to nutritional needs, but is gaining importance because of the issues related to intolerances or allergies. Some consumers prefer these products as they are healthier for them than regular offerings, while others consume these products to avoid allergies or any other health related issues. Lactose-free butter helps to maintain lactase enzyme content in the body. Lactase is a type of enzyme produced in body to break down lactose in the body. The inability to digest lactose from milk and other dairy products is called lactose intolerance. This intolerance results in gas, bloating, and abdominal pain, when consumed in any form. Some types of food intolerance, including lactose intolerance are treatable. Lactose-free milk is an easy alternative, which helps eliminate many unpleasant symptoms related to lactose intolerance.

The lactose free butter market was valued at $222.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $388.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Over the years, general awareness among consumers about health and fitness has increased exponentially. They are now aware of the effects of lactose intolerance. To remain fit and healthy, consumers today are shifting toward dairy items that contain lactase, which is useful for lactose intolerant people and the overall quality of products.

The growth in value sales for lactose free butter is attributable to surge in demand for different lactose free food products, which facilitates better taste. Thus, increase in willingness of customers to try different types of natural tastes in food & beverages is expected to fuel the demand for lactose free butter market.

The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demands. Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of their target consumers. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as the developing countries. This has resulted in increased demand for various types of special lactose free butter made using dairy alternative products. Thus, lactose free butter market is gaining increased traction among food & beverage manufacturers, which significantly drives the lactose free butter market growth.

The key players operating in the global lactose free butter industry include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cargill Inc., Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Chr Hasen A/S, Dupont, Kellogg Company, and General Mills, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

Depending on lactose free butter market trends, the household segment garnered 82.0% of the lactose free butter market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The commercial segment was valued at $39.9 million and is expected to reach $59.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.0 %.

In 2018, by distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for 50.3% share of the lactose free butter market, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.3%.

The online retail stores segment was valued at $7.8million, and is expected to reach $14.6 million by 2026, registering the highest CAGR of 11.5%.

Region wise, North America accounted for a prominent market share in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

