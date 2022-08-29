Peritoneal Dialysis Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis 2025

Peritoneal dialysis market provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment that uses the inner lining of abdomen, called the peritoneum and a dialysis solution to purify blood when the kidneys are not functioning adequately. PD is performed manually or via automated systems. Increase in prevalence of ESRD, growth in demand for home dialysis treatment and technological advancement in cyclers & PD devices are driving the market growth. In addition, peritoneal dialysis offers some advantages, such as needle free treatment, portability, treatment convenience, and less dietary restrictions that further fuel the market growth globally. However, risk associated with peritoneal dialysis such as peritonitis, infection, weight gain, and hernia is expected to negatively impact the growth of the peritoneal dialysis market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in this report include Baxter International Inc., Cook Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medionics International, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Newsol Technologies Inc., Poly Medicure Limited, Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Peritoneal dialysis is performed by using machines or via manual method. Based on treatment type, market is segmented as continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). At present, CAPD is a major revenue generating segment due to lower cost, portability, and freedom from machines. On the other side, APD is projected to show fastest market growth during the forecast period owing to its advantages such as flexibility with daytime routine, safety, and convenience.

Based on product, the market is categorized as peritoneal dialysis solution, device, peritoneal dialysis set, catheter, others. Presently, peritoneal dialysis solution segment is a major revenue contributor and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Peritoneal dialysis solution plays a vital role in every PD procedure as these solutions facilitate exchange of fluid to remove waste products from body. However, devices segment is anticipated to show fastest market growth, due to the technological advancement in devices and increase in demand for automated peritoneal dialysis (APD).

Based on end user, home based dialysis occupied the largest share in 2017, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to availability of dialysis machines with greater convenience and better clinical outcomes for homecare use. Furthermore, increase in demand for home healthcare among dialysis patients further drives the growth of home based dialysis segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on treatment, the automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) segment is expected to show the fastest market growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on product, peritoneal dialysis solution segment held more than one-third share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on end user, the home-based dialysis held more than two-third of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

