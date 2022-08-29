3D Camera Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027
Surging demand of 3D enrich content from entertainment industry proliferating the demand of 3D camera in the market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the 3D Camera Market estimated to surpass $10.84 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 12.569% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Consumer electronics hold the largest market share of 41% in the end-user segment and will be a major driver for market growth due to rise in acceptance of the 3D Camera technology. Additionally, there has been a discernible increase in the demand for high-quality cameras for smartphones or professional cameras, which is creating opportunities for the manufacturers to innovate 3D Camera as a new product in the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the 3D camera market highlights the following areas:
1. Owing to the recent developments in the health care industry, 3D cameras have also penetrated into the healthcare sector. In 2018, Sony had launched 3D camera technologies in surgical imaging workflows such as 4K, 3D, and 4K3D for clear visualization.
2. With the launch of every new smartphone, there is an advancement of a camera in them. Recently Sony Corp. has started to boost its more detailed next-generation 3D sensors chips. This chip will power front and rear-facing camera of models from many smartphones that are going to be launched in 2020. Furthermore, Huawei Technologies Co. has employed Sony’s 3D cameras in its next-generation models.
3. Emergence of 360 degree selfie camera is one of the pioneering discoveries for the upcoming advanced technology league. Most 360 cameras are launched for the purpose of capturing a complete image with particularly no dimensionality. It also provides virtual reality solutions and are also capable of recording more pixels and present a video which is high in resolution.
4. A high-tech system including 3D cameras could help UK farmers to recognize the early warning signs of tail biting in pigs. Tail biting is a health and welfare concern in affected pigs and a notable economic concern for industry, tail bite leads to reduce weight gain, culling and carcass condemnation. This technology is capable of predicting future victims and so offers opportunities to update and include information within our selection strategies to reduce the occurrence of tail-biting in future.
Segmental Analysis:
1. TOF and Stereo cameras have dominated the 3D Camera Market as compared to the other technologies. The stereo camera is a type of 3D camera that is mainly used for making stereoviews, range imaging, and 3D photos for movies. The low cost combined with their suitability for general photography and consumer applications drives the adoption of stereo and TOF cameras.
2. 3D cameras are one of the most promising sectors for the healthcare industry. More detailed and realistic images are offered by 3D cameras as comparison to previous models. It also allows images to be routed in different aspects such as Digital Visual Interface (DVI) and High-Definition Serial Digital Interface (HD-SDI). 3D Cameras (HD) technologies benefits converted to wireless Communication as well. Results High-resolution and Minimal latency images, without restrictive cables. These growing applications will drive the adoption of 3D Cameras in Healthcare sector.
3. Geographically, APAC has the most lucrative 3D camera market owing to the higher demand in the prominent consumer electronics market due to the presence of Samsung, Panasonic, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Due to technological advancements in the region, APAC offered the maximum global market share of 37% in 2020. The rising smartphone production in the region combined with growing demand from the industrial sector will be the major drivers of the 3D Camera market in APAC region.
Competitive Landscape:
1. Cannon
2. Fujifilm
3. Nikon
4. GoPro Inc.
5. Eastman Kodak Co
