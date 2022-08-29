Satellite Connectivity Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Forecast To 2022-2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global satellite connectivity market was valued at $11.12 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Artificial or man-made satellites orbit the earth or other celestial objects for analyzing and predicting the solar system and universe. Moreover, the satellites are utilized for various applications such as television signals, phone calls, positioning technology, and military. Satellite connectivity is achieved through the transmission of radio waves from satellites, and capturing & processing of information from antennas and transponders installed at different locations on earth. Space organizations are increasing satellite launches globally to overcome the maximum distance signal transmission constraint associated with the conventional signal connectivity system. The satellites relay digital and analog signals for transmitting voice, video, and data across several locations globally.

The key players operating in the global satellite connectivity market are ASELSAN A.S., General Dynamics Corporation, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, Indra, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc, Leonardo S.p.A., Norsat International Inc, Thales, and Viasat Inc. are studied in the report.

The use of satellites for telecommunication, earth observation, national security, surveillance, R&D, government communications, space observation, and remote sensing has fueled the satellite industry growth. In addition, the number of satellites that are being launched is increasing every year. CubeSat is a miniature satellite that has been used exclusively in LEO for 15 years, which is further driving the satellite connectivity equipment demand.

Several environmental regulations hamper the market include International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), UN, and the United Kingdom Space Act. Space agencies and governments across the world are defining regulatory environments to control the development of space sectors. The regulatory environment constrains the growth of the market.

