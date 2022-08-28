Remarks by Ambassador Chao Xiaoliang at the Handover Ceremony of China-Samoa Friendship Park

SAMOA, August 28 - (Friday, August 26, 17:00)

Your Honorable Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa,

Respectable Mayor Wen Jinrong and Deputy Director-General He Rusheng,

Your Honorable Ministers, members of the Parliament,

Your Excellency from diplomatic corps,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Talofa Lava

It is a great honor to attend the handover ceremony of China-Samoa Friendship Park. Here, on behalf of the Chinese government, I would like to express my warm congratulations on the successful completion and handover of the project.

The completion of the Friendship park is based on the support and help of all parties. First of all, I would like to sincerely thank Guangdong province and Huizhou City for its guidance and generous financial assistance to the project. Secondly, I highly appreciate that Shanghai Construction Group overcame the impact of adverse factors such as the COVID-19, rising raw material prices, and inconvenient transportation, and completed the project with high quality. As I know, Shanghai Construction Group has no profit at all in this project, thanks for your selfless dedication. Last but not least, I want to especially thank the Samoa side for its strong support and cooperation during the construction of the project, which ensured the smooth progress of the project.

The Friendship Park is a sign of the further deepening of the practical cooperation between China and Samoa, as well as a concrete manifestation of our traditional friendship. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have achieved fruitful cooperation outcomes in the fields of infrastructure, anti-epidemic, education, agriculture, medical care, etc. At present, China is working with Samoa to actively promote the implementation of the outcomes of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Samoa and the second China-Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, so as to bring tangible benefits to the two peoples and two countries. The second batch of China-aided antigen testing kits has arrived in Samoa. The Culture and Arts Center will also be officially handed over to Samoa in the future. China-aided three primary schools, police academies and other projects are also progressing in an orderly manner.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations. The Chinese side will continue to work with the Samoan side to further expand practical cooperation and strengthen sub-national cooperation in various fields, and bring bilateral relations to new heights.

Thank you !