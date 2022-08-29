Prof. Rudolf Jaenisch joins ImStem Biotechnology as Member of its Scientific Advisory Board
FARMINGTON, CT, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImStem Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on human pluripotent stem cell based regenerative cellular therapies to treat serious diseases with high unmet need, announced today that Prof. Rudolf Jaenisch has joined ImStem Biotechnology, Inc., as a Member of its Scientific Advisory Board Rudolf Jaenisch is a Professor of Biology at MIT (spell out) and a founding member of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research. As a pioneer in transgenic science (making mouse models of human disease), he generated the first transgenic mice and used them to study cancer and neurological disease.
His current research focuses on the epigenetic regulation of gene expression, which has led to major advances in creating human embryonic stem cells (hESC) and “induced pluripotent stem" (IPS) cells, as well as their therapeutic applications. Additional research focuses on the epigenetic mechanisms involved in cancer and brain development.
“Prof. Jaenisch is an important addition to the scientific advisory board of ImStem,” said Michael Men, Chairman of the Board of ImStem. “We've been following his achievements for years and look forward to working closely with him to continue to push ImStem to the forefront in investigational stem cell therapy”.
Rudolf Jaenish got his MD in 1967 from University of Munich and holds numerous awards and honors including: 2001 Inaugural Genetics Prize of the Gruber Foundation, 2002 Robert Koch Prize, 2006 Max Delbrück Medal, 2007 Vilcek Prize in Biomedical Science, 2009 Ernst Schering Prize, 2010 National Medal of Science, 2011 Wolf Prize in Medicine, 2012 International Society for Stem Cell Research McEwen Innovation Award, 2013 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Science from the Franklin Institute, 2013 Passano Award, 2014 Otto Warburg Medal, 2015 March of Dimes Prize in Developmental Biology.
About Imstem Biotechnology, Inc.:
ImStem Biotechnology, Inc. aspires to revolutionize how serious diseases with significant unmet needs are treated with a new generation of regenerative and cellular therapies. Pioneering research led to the proprietary state-of-the-art pluripotent stem cell technology, enabling off-the-shelf, allogeneic stem cell-derived products to be manufactured at scale, differentiating itself from the typical challenges imposed by autologous adult cell therapy products. The company's mission is to advance the science and understanding of human pluripotent stem cell based regenerative cellular therapies through novel and creative development pathways and to fulfill unmet medical needs in serious diseases. Its development strategy focuses on neurologic, autoimmune, degenerative, and rare orphan diseases.
