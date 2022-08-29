Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate Unveils New Brand to Reflect Strategic Vision and Expansion into New Markets
The unveiling of the new corporate brand identity comes on the heels of the firm's recent acquisition.
We are committed, not just in what we acquire but especially in what we build, to deliver places that will positively impact people and the planet long term.”ORLANDO , FLORIDA , USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate a leading owner and developer of mixed-use properties and attainable housing, today announced its completion of a significant corporate rebranding initiative to best reflect and support the evolution of the company's strategic vision and maturation of the company. The unveiling of the new corporate brand identity comes on the heels of the firm's recent acquisition.
Along with the firm's expansion into a new market, the new corporate brand identity is intended to reflect the evolution of Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate (DKF) strategic vision and impact goals, which include increased investment in the creation and preservation of attainable housing for families and individuals. Updates the DKF strategic vision also include a sharper focus on environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") goals, measurement, and reporting.
The new, simplified brand identity, visible today across the firm's website, social platforms, and select properties, represents a renewed commitment and vigor toward affecting positive change in the communities served along with a forward-thinking approach that ultimately aims to improve the lives of the people served by the firm including its residents, tenants, investors, partners, and teammates.
About Dan Kaufman Florida Real Estate (DKF)
DKF is a leading Florida based and focused real estate investment and development firm that specializes in the thoughtful transformation of walkable urban places. Founded in 2015 DKF has acquired, developed, and operated a portfolio of residential, commercial, and neighborhood assets that contribute to the company's mission of creating extraordinary places. Visit www.dankaufmanfloridarealestate.com to learn more.
