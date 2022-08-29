Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market: Europe Region to Value at 16.5% CAGR During 2022 - 2031

Electric vehicle BTMS market to reach $8.37 billion in 2031, Passive type to rise at 15.7% CAGR; Liquid cooling and heating to rake at 15.5% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market by Type (Active, Passive, Hybrid), by Technology (Liquid Cooling and Heating, Air Cooling and Heating, Others), by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheeler and Three Wheeler): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system industry was accounted for $2.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for electric vehicles, favorable emission standards, and long range & fast charging technology have boosted the growth of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market. However, complexities and challenges in designs and lack of infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological changes in lithium-ion batteries and innovation in battery cooling systems are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16768

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic affected the market significantly due to implementation of strict lockdown and ban on import-export of essential raw materials.

Sudden decline in global demand for automobile and halt in production hampered the market even more.

The active segment held the largest share

By type, the active segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market, as it is widely adopted in various vehicles and is cost-effective. However, the passive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Request for Customization at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16768

The air cooling and heating segment dominated the market

By technology, the air cooling and heating segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market. However, the liquid cooling and heating segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to increased demand for efficient battery cooling in the vehicles.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding nearly half of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market, due to rise in number of electric vehicles especially in China. However, market across Europe is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, owing to several government regulations regarding fuel emission.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16768

Major market players

Modine Manufacturing Company

Continental AG

Gentherm

Dana Limited

Hanon Systems

Valeo

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Grayson

VOSS Automotive GmbH

Buy Complete Report Now!

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/24149c7a0eaa8fd8b3a71faccd92af87

Similar Reports We Have on EV Industry:

Automotive Thermal Management System Market by Application (Engine Cooling, Transmission Cooling, Waste Heat Recovery and others), Vehicles Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engine and Electric), Component (Power Distribution Box, Domain Controller Units, Engine Control Unit, Inverter, Convertors, Connectors and Power Integrated Circuits) and Technology (Active Transmission Warm-Up, Engine Thermal Mass Reduction, Exhaust Gas Recirculation and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Market by System (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC), Powertrain Cooling, Fluid Transport, and Others), Component Type (Motor, Battery, and Cabin Area), and Technology (Active Transmission Warmup, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Reduced HVAC System Loading, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

