Possible New Markets Tax Credit Permanency, Grappling with Inflation Set for Discussion at Novogradac NMTC Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Possible changes, including permanency, to the new markets tax credit (NMTC), a proposed global minimum tax and the upcoming midterm elections are among the topics planned for discussion at the Novogradac 2022 Fall New Markets Tax Credit Conference Oct. 27-28 at the InterContinental New Orleans. Community development leaders will examine the possibility of making the NMTC a permanent part of the tax code after more than two decades, as well as whether to expect further legislative changes before this session of Congress ends.

"As the end of the year approaches, there are many factors that could impact the new markets tax credit going forward," said Brad Elphick, CPA, partner at Novogradac and conference chair. "Novogradac's conference presents an opportunity to get ahead of the curve, hear from experts about those possibilities and gain insights about how you can prepare and adjust."

Conference panel topics include a deeper dive into the investor marketplace during an inflationary period and an update from the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund. There will also be a panel on hot topics within the NMTC community, including the impact of potential Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) reform. The full agenda can be found here.

A virtual attendance option for the conference will also offer networking opportunities through Novogradac's Nexus exhibit hall and a live question-and-answer period after each session.

The Novogradac 2022 Fall New Markets Tax Credits Conference is co-hosted by Capital One, Chase, Jones Walker, PNC, and U.S. Bank, and is sponsored by Alston & Bird, Barnes & Thornburg, Butler Snow, Dudley Ventures, Enterprise Community Partners, Greenline Ventures, Husch Blackwell, National Trust Community Investment Corporation, Polsinelli, Stinson, Tax Advantage Group, and Thompson Coburn.

Novogradac will also offer an NMTC 101: The Basics workshop on Oct. 26 with in-person and online attendance options. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshop apply.

Novogradac began operations in 1989 and has grown to more than 700 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.

