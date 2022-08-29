Capnography Devices Market Size To Grow At 9.3% CAGR And Garner Revenue USD 1,134 Million By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Seoul, Aug. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global capnography devices market size accounted for USD 513 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,134 Million By 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.



Capnography Devices Market Report Key Highlights

Global capnography devices size accounted for US$ 513 million in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022-2030

North America capnography devices market led with more than 40% market share in 2021

Handheld capnography devices market segment was the largest among the product types in 2021

Hospitals end user segment held largest revenue share in 2021

The increased adoption of capnographs in emergency medicine applications is anticipated to gain significant traction in the coming years

Capnography Devices Market Report Coverage

Parameter Capnography Devices Market Capnography Devices Market Size 2021 USD 513 Million Capnography Devices Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,134 Million Capnography Devices Market CAGR During 2022 – 2030 9.3% Capnography Devices Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Capnography Devices Market Base Year 2021 Capnography Devices Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By Product, By Application, By End-Use, And By Geography Capnography Devices Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Becton, Dickinson and Company, Diamedica (UK) Limited, Edan Instruments, Inc, General Electric, Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Nihon Kohden, Phillips Healthcare, and Smiths Medical. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3081

Favorable guidelines for the use of capnographs issued by several government agencies are significantly supporting the capnography equipment market revenue. Capnography devices are widely used to monitor the amounts of end-tidal CO2 (EtCO2) in patients' breathing gases. These medical gadgets are also used to confirm that an endotracheal intubation was effective. The rapid improvement of technology in these gadgets has enabled the capnography devices market size and share to grow at a quick pace. Capnography is an effective method for improving a patient's ventilatory state during prehospital care and transport. As a result, capnographs are regarded as life-saving non-invasive gadgets because they detect various potentially harmful conditions early on. In the absence of ventilatory alterations, a sudden reduction can suggest hyperventilation or approaching shock, whereas a sudden increase can indicate malignant hyperthermia.

The increased adoption of capnographs in emergency medicine applications is anticipated to gain significant traction in the coming years. This has significantly supported the capnography devices market share to expand. The most prevalent reason for using capnography in the pre-hospital emergency scenario is to ensure that endotracheal tubes are accurately inserted, which is critical in an out-of-hospital setting. According to one study, unrecognized esophageal intubation is as high as 25%. Another study found that 3% of cardiac arrest patients and 17% of trauma patients sent to a Level 1 trauma hospital had unrecognized endotracheal tube misplacement.

COVID-19 Impact on Capnography Devices Market Value

Capnography monitoring is an integral part of COVID-19 patient care. Capnography is often used to monitor EMS patients who are receiving pain medication, sedation, or even oxygen, and American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines recommend it whenever an artificial airway is used. Capnography can be used in acute care to assess breathing and detect changes in metabolism and perfusion. Clinicians have turned to remote monitoring platforms to monitor patients with respiratory difficulties in order to decrease their exposure to coronavirus infection. Medtronic, for example, created Microstream capnography and Nellcor pulse oximetry to notify patients and healthcare providers of changes in a patient's respiratory condition. In addition, to help decrease COVID-19 patient exposure, clinicians can view patients' status remotely from a wireless device or a central station using Medtronic's Vital Sync remote monitoring system.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/capnography-devices-market

Capnography Devices Market Dynamics

One of the trends in the capnography devices industry is the increasing development of portable capnographs. The growing preference for capnometers over oximetry is driving capnography market expansion. Additionally, an increase in the number of minimally and non-invasive procedures is boosting market demand. However, the expensive cost of these devices would limit the scale of the upcoming market. Besides that, stringent regulatory approval processes for these devices are slowing industry growth. Furthermore, rising widespread investment and robust growth potential from emerging economies are two key aspects that will open up considerable growth opportunities for the market in the years ahead, from 2022 to 2030.

Rapidly Growing Respiratory Disease Cases All Over the World Supports the Capnography Equipment Market Revenue

The Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2017 estimate the prevalence and health burden of chronic respiratory diseases. They discovered that about 545 million persons worldwide have chronic respiratory disease in 2017, a 39.8% increase since 1990. Chronic respiratory disorders (CRDs) weaken the lungs' airways and other structures. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), occupational lung disorders, pulmonary hypertension, and asthma are among the most frequent. Asthma affects 262 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. One of the most prevalent patient concerns is respiratory discomfort. Waveform capnography is an extremely useful technique for determining the origin and degree of respiratory distress, guiding therapy decisions, and monitoring the patient's reaction to treatment. Capnography gives objective data to physical exam findings, allowing the level of respiratory distress to be determined. A decrease in respiratory rate, anxiety level, and effort can indicate both improved and worsened respiratory failure. Waveform capnography aids in making a definitive determination that will guide future treatment. All of these advantages of capnographs benefit patients with respiratory problems, resulting in a large demand for capnography devices.

Capnography Devices Market Segmentation

Component, technology, product, application, end-use, and region are the segmentation of global capnography devices market.

The component segment is bifurcated into OEM modules (infrared sources and others), and others. In 2021, other components generated the largest capnography devices market revenue

Based on technology, the market is divided into mainstream, sidestream, and microstream. According to our capnography devices industry analysis, sidestream gathered leading shares during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030. Hand-held, standalone, and multi-parameter are the categorization of product segments. Among them, hand-held gathered a considerable capnography devices market share in 2021. Based on the applications, the market is split into critical care, emergency medicine, pain management, procedural sedation, and others. Emergency medicine witnessed a considerable chunk of the market throughout the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, by end-use, the industry is split into hospitals, ambulatory care, and others. According to our capnography devices market forecast, the hospital segment is likely to occupy the maximum share from 2022 to 2030.

Capnography Devices Market Regional Outlook

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional categorizations of the capnography devices industry. North America is predicted to dominate the market in both the present and the future. The presence of a large population with respiratory problems, the presence of significant competitors, expanding positive regulatory backing, and increasing use of these devices among medical professionals are some of the reasons driving the North American capnography devices market. In terms of growth, the Asia-Pacific area is expected to acquire substantial traction between 2022 and 2030. The rapid development is due to continuous improvements in healthcare systems, an increase in healthcare expenditure, and increased awareness of capnography technology adoption among end users in the region.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3081

Capnography Devices Market Players

Some prominent capnography devices companies covered in the industry include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Diamedica (UK) Limited, Edan Instruments, Inc, General Electric, Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Nihon Kohden, Phillips Healthcare, and Smiths Medical.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of capnography devices market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of capnography devices market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in global capnography devices market?

Which region held the largest share in capnography devices market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of capnography devices market?

Who is the largest end user of capnography devices market?

What will be the capnography devices market value in 2030?

Browse Similar Topics On Medical Devices

The global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 838.4 Million by 2028.

The global varicose vein treatment devices market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and to reach around USD 1,812.6 Million by 2028.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market size accounted for revenue of USD 1.6 Billion in 2020 with a considerable CAGR of 11.4% during the analysis period of 2021 to 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +1 347 474 3864

India: +91 8983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com