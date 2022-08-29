BCI Troop B-East - Westminster / Death Investigation
VSP News Release
CASE#: 22B1005214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: August 28th, 2022 / 1506 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility – Springfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Westminster were notified of the death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. As per protocol with any death of an inmate, Detectives with the Vermont State Police responded to the facility and initiated an investigation. The name of the inmate is not being released until their next of kin has been notified. This death does not appear suspicious. An autopsy with be performed to determine cause and manner of death. No other information is being released at this time.