August 28, 2022 IMEE: WHITE ONION INVENTORY, CONTRACT-GROWING TO SHUT OUT HOARDERS AND SMUGGLERS Senator Imee Marcos has called on the government for a comprehensive inventory of local white onions to determine the extent of a shortage caused by last summer's lean harvest. "Trace the traders who bought white onions from local farmers and find out if they are hoarding the crop in cold storage," Marcos urged. "Without a comprehensive inventory, we cannot arrive at a well-calibrated importation policy that answers consumer demand but also relieves our local growers from low farmgate prices," the senator emphasized. Marcos warned that smugglers of imported white onions are now taking advantage of the situation by selling to the restaurant industry at 10 times the usual price. "Popular fastfood chains are complaining that what they used to buy at 40 pesos per kilo are now being sold to them at 400 by Divisoria-based traders," Marcos said. The Department of Agriculture has started listing the names of traders gathered from farmers in major onion-growing provinces like Nueva Ecija and Mindoro, but Marcos pressed for the inclusion of farmers in the Visayas and Mindanao to get a better grasp of the situation. While awaiting the results of the inventory, Marcos urged the government to already link more local farmers with the restaurant industry, ahead of the next major harvest in April. "We can shut out smugglers from the supply chain through contract-growing, wherein industrial buyers assure local growers of income from their upcoming harvests and, in turn, are assured supply of a staple ingredient in their food products," she explained. Marcos expressed worry that smaller harvests of white onions in November will fall short of higher demand when Christmas comes around. "Wet weather conditions will aggravate the situation if these cause white onions to sprout or rot in storage," she pointed out. "Next year's national budget should provide more cold storage facilities for our local farmers. For now, an inventory and contract-growing must be done as soon as possible," Marcos said. IMEE: IMBENTARYO AT 'CONTRACT-GROWING' SA PUTING SIBUYAS, PAMBUTATA SA MGA HOARDER AT SMUGGLER Pinakakasa ni Senador Imee Marcos sa gobyerno ang kumprehensibong imbentaryo ng lokal na mga puting sibuyas para malaman ang lawak ng kakapusan dulot ng mahinang ani noong tag-init . "Hantingin ang mga trader na bumili ng mga puting sibuyas sa mga lokal na magsasaka at sipatin kung itinatago lang nila sa cold storage," diin ni Marcos. "Kung walang kumprehensibong imbentaryo, walang mabubuong patakaran sa importasyon na babalanse sa pangangailangan ng mga mamimili at ng mga magsasakang nalulugi sa pagbenta ng kanilang ani," diin ni Marcos. Babala ni Marcos, sinasamantala na ng mga smuggler ng imported na puting sibuyas ang sitwasyon at naglalako sa mga restoran ng sampung beses ang taas ng dating presyo. "Umaaray yung mga sikat na fastfood chain dahil yung dati nilang nabibili lang na 40 pesos kada kilo ay ibinebenta na sa kanila ng 400 ng mga trader na taga-Divisoria," ani Marcos. Kinakalap na ng Department of Agriculture ang mga pangalan ng mga trader na humahango ng mga supply sa mga pangunahing probinsyang nagtatanim ng mga sibuyas tulad ng Nueva Ecija at Mindoro. Hinirit naman ni Marcos sa DA na tanungin rin ang mga magsasaka sa Visayas at Mindanao para mas magamay nito ang sitwasyon ng puting sibuyas sa buong bansa. Habang naghihintay sa imbentaryo, hinimok ni Marcos ang gobyerno na makipag-ugnayan na sa mas maraming mga lokal na magsasaka at ang mga nasa industriya ng restoran bago pa mag-anihan sa Abril. "Hindi makakaporma ang mga smuggler kung meron tayong 'contract-growing,' kung saan mangangakong bibilhin ng mga restoran ang sunod na ani ng mga lokal na magsasaka, nang sa ganon ay matiyak din ang supply ng sangkap sa kanilang mga pagkaing binebenta," paliwanag ni Marcos. Nangangamba si Marcos na ang kakarampot na ani sa Nobyembre ay magdudulot rin ng kakapusan sa mataas na demand ng sibuyas lalo na't papalapit na ang Kapaskuhan. "Ang maulan na panahon ang magpapalala sa sitwasyon kapag naging sanhi ito ng pagtubo o pagkabulok ng mga sibuyas sa imbakan," banggit pa ni Marcos. "Kailangang mapondohan sa ilalim ng 2023 national budget ang cold storage facilities para sa mga lokal nating mga magsasaka. Pero sa ngayon, imbentaryo muna at contract-growing ang mga hakbang na dapat na madaliin," giit ni Marcos.