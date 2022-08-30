The Band Lori and The Darlings

Detroit Michigan band advances in national contest by Audacy, formally radio.com

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local band from Detroit, Michigan, called Lori and the Darlings, is currently running in a major contest with a significant number of votes needed in order to win. The competition is named “Opening Act,” held by Audacy, which started with more than 4,000 bands and is soon ending, but with Lori and the Darlings being advanced to the quarterfinals of the contest, voting will play a huge factor in determining the winning spot. There are various ways to vote; for example, local newspapers will have a code for readers to scan that will take them straight to the voting site, or people can easily vote by typing in the website address: https://theopenact.com/2022/lori-the-darlings.

The reward of this contest is giving the winning band the spectacular opportunity of being the opening act at Audacy’s biggest concert of the year, which is held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, and earning a 10,000-dollar prize along with the chance of meeting with record executives, and many other moments of being able to expand their career in the music industry. By voting, Lori and the Darlings could possibly be given the opportunity of a lifetime along with a life changing experience if they were to win. Voting for this competition will be continued until the first of September, ending at 11 p.m. and is allowing one free vote every 24 hours to everyone. With that being said, it is not too late for individuals to show their support and enter their votes to get Lori and the Darlings to the number one spot.

The Iosco County Area has held many events, and still do hold events with Lori and the Darlings as their main attraction. As for future events, there is a show by them being played at the Willew Lounge in Bay City, Michigan, on September 23, open for anyone to attend for a good time with outstanding food service, as well as beverages to kick off the evening. The genre of the band’s music is said to be “folk rock with a blues edge to it.” Lead singer, Lori Keisler, is also the one who writes the songs that the band plays, and they have traveled with their music to numerous places around the United States, including Nashville, Seattle, and New York City.

For more information, visit the website mentioned above, and show some support to Detroit’s local band, Lori and the Darlings.