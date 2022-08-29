Submit Release
Intrepid Finance Welcomes Tech Community Builder, Casey Bolsega, to the Team

Intrepid Finance announces new hire, Casey Bolsega, for the Account Manager role.

Bolsega has a passion for helping early stage companies and developing creative ways to aid companies increase reach and revenue.”
— Steve Iskander, Managing Director | Intrepid Finance

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bolsega is a driven and charismatic professional who solves problems for growing tech companies through unique, divergent thinking. He comes to the Intrepid Finance team with an extensive background in Digital Strategy, Go-To-Market, Marketing, and Account Management, backed by a foundation in Digital Media.

As a crucial part of Intrepid Finance’s team, Casey will focus on providing growth capital to tech companies with an emphasis on making growth capital more accessible to early-stage tech, ecommerce, and SaaS companies in the midwest.

Casey’s previous role was with Powderkeg, a digital community that helps startups. As an early team member, he worked directly with tech and SaaS companies connecting them to the resources needed to scale. In addition to driving revenue through sales and partnerships, he was also an integral part of growing their community and user base through many different phases of the company. Steve Iskander, Intrepid Finance’s Founder and CEO states, “Bolsega has a passion for helping early stage companies and developing creative ways to aid companies increase reach and revenue.”

Intrepid Finance & Venture, an Indiana-based finance and venture company provides growth capital to companies at various stages of growth.

