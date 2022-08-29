US Virgin Islands Demonstrates Toothbrush Pillow An Anthem Pleasant Product
The phone conversation with Virgin Islands Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities was a real pleasure and we look forward to the continued relationship. 🤝”CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VI, USA, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgin Islands University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (VIUCEDD) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from VIUCEDD, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The mission of VITRAID is to increase the provision of, access to, and funding for assistive technology for residents of all ages and of all disabilities through a variety of comprehensive activities and services available across the Virgin Islands (VI).
Since 1996, VITRAID has provided residents of the Virgin Islands free access to information and referral services, including publications in accessible formats, on extensive topics related to disability rights. VITRAID has provided information on laws, policies, utilization of assistive technology, and funding opportunities for Assistive Technology.
Virgin Islands Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities (VITRAID) now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
Funding for Virgin Islands Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities (VITRAID) is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 37 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
