MGTO unfolds Caravan Roadshow Series across Greater Bay Area First roadshow kicks off in Zhuhai today

MACAU, August 28 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) kicked off the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area in Zhuhai, the first stop of its grand tour. The first roadshow was unveiled at Aoyuan Plaza today (28 August), where a caravan is in the spotlight to attract Zhuhai residents for an impressive encounter with Macao’s elements of “tourism +” until tomorrow. The Roadshow Series represents part of the Office’s diverse efforts to bring travelers to Macao from the Greater Bay Area to propel tourism and economic recovery.

Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Liu Xiaoman, and Acting Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, attended the opening ceremony with other personages. In his address, Cheng shared that as the pandemic situation returns to relative stability in Guangdong and Macao, MGTO rolls out an online-and-offline marketing campaign to promote the destination. The Roadshow Series, touring across nine Greater Bay Area cities in Guangdong, will introduce participants to Macao’s unique glamour in “tourism +”, travel tips and special offers, encouraging their choice of Macao as a travel destination.

Caravan takes center stage at roadshow

The first roadshow of the series brings to Zhuhai a kaleidoscope of travel experiences and festive vibes Macao has to offer. It is a colorful showcase of the city’s “tourism+” dimensions ranging from events and festivals, gastronomy, sports, wedding and travel photography to leisure travel and more. Mainland residents can enjoy a multihued picture of the destination.

A stunning caravan is transformed into a major stage for shows and interactive moments with audience at Aoyuan Plaza. There are outdoor interactive zones featuring themed backdrop for check-ins on social media, graffiti wall, interactive exhibition gallery, game booth, parent-and-child workshop, 3D mapping show and other highlights. The six major integrated tourism enterprises from Macao run promotional booths at the roadshow, where Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK warmly greets spectators to enliven the atmosphere.

Redeem gifts and enter lucky draw

Spectators can redeem a special gift of culture and creativity at the gift redemption station by collecting the required number of stamps from different booths. They can take a video at the roadshow to post on Douyin and enter a lucky draw for the chance to win a pre-wedding photography package in Macao for one day.

Collaboration in the Greater Bay Area to boost mutual visitations

MGTO has been devoted to tourism exchange and cooperation with different Mainland provinces and municipalities to widen their range of tourist markets together. The Office invited the Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as well as the tourism offices of Zhongshan and Zhuhai to join this roadshow, to further promote multi-destination travel and boost the flux of visitors among the cities. Online travel agencies (OTA) are selling various tourism products of Macao, Zhongshan, Zhuhai and Hengqin at the roadshow.

Abundant special offers attract visitors to spend in Macao

Under the brand-new theme “My Treat for You, See You in Macao”, MGTO continues to partner with airline, e-commerce platforms and OTAs to release special offers on air tickets, hotels and more to Mainland visitors at different periods throughout the year. Hotel discount coupons are successively distributed to visitors on Trip.com, Meituan, Fliggy, Qunar, Ly.com and Zhixing App.

Targeting different themes and market segments while in sync with the year-round calendar of festive holidays and events, various partner platforms also provide a diversity of Macao travel offers. Visitors can enjoy buy-one-get-one-free air tickets and half-price hotel coupons, as well as special offers on shopping, dining and admission tickets to attractions, among other travel experiences. Upon purchase of any Macao tourism product with a 50%-off Macao hotel coupon by eligible spectators at the roadshows, they will be granted a Macau Pass which contains the value of 50 patacas.

Lotus Calligraphy Art and Ink Painting Exhibition commenced today

With lotus in bloom every summer, the Macao Lotus Flower Festival has become one of the major events in Macao. Lasting for ten days, the “7th Macao International Lotus Calligraphy Art and Ink Painting Exhibition Touring in the Greater Bay Area – Zhuhai” commenced today (28 August) besides the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series. Zhuhai residents can appreciate a collection of calligraphy artworks and ink paintings of lotus blossoms. Organized by Delight (Macau) Calligraphy Association and supported by the Propaganda and Culture Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, MGTO and other entities, the touring exhibition is held at the Hengqin Branch of China Red Sandalwood Museum. MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong officiated the opening.

MGTO is unfolding the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshows Series across the Greater Bay Area over nine weekends from August to December in partnership with Macao’s leisure tourism businesses, the Mainland’s e-commerce platforms and OTAs among other entities. Caravans will take center stage in the mini roadshows as they tour across the nine Guangdong cities – Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Foshan and Dongguan. Events and e-marketing are both part of the diverse campaign to attract more travelers from the Greater Bay Area to spur local tourism and economic revival.