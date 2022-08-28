Submit Release
Members of the Task Force on Services to Canadians will provide an update on recent work to improve the delivery of government services, with a focus on reducing wait times for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the Task Force on Services to Canadians will provide an update on recent work to improve the delivery of government services, with a focus on reducing wait times for Canadians.

Task force co-chairs, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will be joined by the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development; the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport; and the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship; and the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety. Ministers will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date:

Monday, August 29, 2022


Time: 

9:00 a.m. (EDT)


Location: 

Room 200

Sir John A. Macdonald Building

144 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to only listen to the event:

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Passcode: 2530346#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

