Nautilus Releases ‘TATORADE SPORTS MILK’ – A Natural Potato-Based Milk Beverage
The natural potato enzymes found in TATORADE Sports Milk acts as a super-catalyst for the conversion of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen.”MOSCOW, IDAHO, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard H. Davis, President and CEO of Beverage Marketing USA and Nautilus Mineral Waters of America, states that his company intends to produce and market a “TATORADE '' line of potato-based milk beverages. The new probiotic electrolyte-rich sports beverages are made from the juice of raw Idaho® grown potatoes. Idaho spud's are loaded with important vitamins and minerals that benefit your body and most importantly is catalase, the naturally occurring enzyme in potatoes that helps boost athletic performance. TATORADE is a refreshing and invigorating electrolyte-rich sports milk that is bottled by a family owned USDA certified organic raw milk dairy farm near Moscow, Idaho.
"The natural potato enzymes found in TATORADE Sports Milk acts as a super-catalyst for the conversion of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. The raw potato juice derived catalase is a particularly efficient enzyme," said Davis. "Catalase has one of the highest turnover numbers for all known enzymes; some 40,000,000 molecules per second. This high rate shows the importance for the enzyme's capability for detoxifying hydrogen peroxide and preventing the formation of carbon dioxide bubbles in the blood, making for extended athletic performance. Catalase is also what metabolizes alcohol in the brain, the substance derived from these reactions is acetaldehyde, it is involved in many of the changes in behavior typically associated with excessive alcohol consumption, ingestion of catalase can help reduce naturally occurring hypoglycemic alcohol cravings in the brain," said Davis.
A study with similar findings titled, "Potato ingestion is as effective as carbohydrate gels to support prolonged cycling performance" was published in the Journal of Applied Physiology. For the study, the researchers recruited 12 participants, all of whom were dedicated to their sport and who averaged 165 miles (267 kilometers) per week on their bicycles. All the participants had been training in their sport for years and to qualify for the trials, the cyclists had to reach a specific threshold for aerobic fitness and complete a 120-minute cycling challenge followed by a time trial. The participants were asked to randomly do any of these three things during the exercise: Only drink water, consume a commercially available carbohydrate gel, or an equivalent amount of carbohydrates obtained from potatoes. The study showed that potato ingestion during prolonged cycling is as effective as carbohydrate gels to support exercise performance in trained athletes: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6962613.
In addition, catalase may help to prevent your hair from going gray. Recent scientific studies indicate that low catalase levels could be a factor in the graying process. Another way to prevent gray hairs is to reduce overall stress which increases levels of hydrogen peroxide in the body. Hydrogen peroxide is a strong oxidizing and bleaching agent. Catalase breaks down hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. However, when there is a drop in catalase levels, hydrogen peroxide can break apart to yield hydroxyl radicals that attack important biochemicals like proteins and DNA. The hydrogen peroxide accumulation simply bleaches your hair from the hair follicle as it grows out: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3973559.
Potato milk was recently featured on The Drew Barrymore Show, daytime’s brightest destination for intelligent optimism and maximum fun, featuring everyone’s favorite actor, businessperson, mom and cultural icon, Drew Barrymore! From news to pop culture, human interest to comedy - you’ll discover it here with Drew along with the beauty and wisdom, as well as the heart and humor in life. Drew loved the potato milk but co-host Ross Mathews was apathetic towards the potato-based moo juice https://youtu.be/JJPdBLjjPS8.
About The Idaho Potato Commission
Established in 1937, the IPC is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation, and rich volcanic soil give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiates them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit https://www.idahopotato.com.
This press release is for information purposes only, the primary news source is: Beverage Marketing USA, Inc., 676 Pullman Road, Moscow, ID 83843 USA https://beveragemarketingusa.webnode.co.uk.
