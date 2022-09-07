Adeptus Partners, LLC Hires Top Business Manager Jennifer Coyne

Jennifer Coyne, CPA

Leading business management, accounting, and advisory firm, Adeptus Partners, strengthens its business management practice with hire of accomplished leader.

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeptus Partners, LLC, today announced the hiring of experienced business manager, Jennifer Coyne, to expand the firm’s Business Management practice.

Coyne joins Adeptus Partners’ Business Management Group as Director, where she will play a critical role building deep relationships with top athletes, entertainers, and executives, providing them with world-class financial and accounting support for their personal brands and business interests. She will also play a key role in the firm’s emerging market practice, through Adeptus Solutions, which includes work in the cannabis, psychedelics, and new digital technology sectors.

Coyne has over 15 years of accounting experience across industries and functions and provides business management services to clients in the sports and entertainment industries, including content production companies, music labels, and artist management firms. Her specialties include complex accounting, tax, and venture capital deals, as well as advising on sports-related businesses.

"Jennifer is one of the most talented people in the industry. Her experience, along with her core business values and commitment to client education align perfectly with Adeptus," said Antony Gordon, Managing Director at Adeptus.

Coyne cut her teeth providing accounting services for the largest sports agency in the world at the time, IMG. She moved on to provide accounting services at fledgling startup LiveNation for ClearChannel and most recently spent seven years as the lead Senior Manager at one of the largest and most respected business management firms in Los Angeles.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Adeptus family,” says Coyne, “and I look forward to further building the firm’s relationships and expertise.”

For more information on Adeptus Partners Business Management and other services, please visit adeptuscpas.com.

About Adeptus

Adeptus Partners, LLC is a solutions-based certified public accounting, advisory, and business management firm located throughout the U.S. For over 30 years, the firm has serviced individuals and businesses on both a national and international level. Through their collaborative problem-solving approach, Adeptus helps clients make sense of their financial situations. Their experienced professionals stay informed of today's ever-changing tax and business regulatory laws and assist clients in addressing these complex rules to their business and personal affairs.



