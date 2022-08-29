At 4.9% CAGR, Global Hearing Aids Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 17.68 Bn By 2030 | Analysis, Forecast Report By CMI
The Hearing Aids Market was at US$ 10.23 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approximately US$ 17.68 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 4.9% between 2022 and 2030.SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study published by Custom Market Insights, The Global Hearing Aids Market was estimated at USD 10.23 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 17.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% between 2022 and 2030.
Hearing Aids Market: Overview
A hearing aid is a device that is designed in order to enrich the hearing of patients that have auditory damage or people that suffer due to hearing loss. Increasing cases of loss of hearing or hearing impairment will drive the market growth in the coming years period there has been an increase in the demand for these devices in the past.
Hearing impairment and deafness have affected a large number of populations across the globe. Constant research and development techniques to enhance the already existing devices through the use of technology will drive market growth in the coming years. The availability of connectivity for these devices through a wireless medium will have positive growth in the market.
Hearing Aids Market: Growth Drivers
A large number of populations across the globe are suffering from hearing loss. The countries that have a good amount of industrialization so for the maximum with such disorders. It has been estimated that about 900 million people will suffer from such conditions in the coming years.
An increase in the geriatric population will be one of the factors that shall help in the growth of the market and lead to increased adoption of hearing devices in the coming years. There’s an increased prevalence of various disorders in the elderly population. Constant exposure to noise hampers their hearing capabilities.
The presence of various vascular diseases also has an effect on their hearing capabilities. Increased cases of inflammation will also lead to impairment in hearing or cause complete hearing loss. All of these reasons lead to increased adoption of these devices. The government and various organizations are taking initiatives in order to enhance the market. Constant awareness drives taken by the organizations will provide good opportunities for this market to grow during the forecast period. When it comes to children if there are any conditions of hearing impairment or loss of speech may not be developed. It hampers the social life of an individual.
Key Insights:
C) The cost of acquiring these hearing devices is high due to which the market growth will be restrained in the coming years.
D) There are many regions across the globe that are still developing especially in Africa Asia Pacific and Latin America.
E) Various developing nations and emerging economies like Malaysia, India, Africa, etc. are proving to be good markets as they are providing growth opportunities.
Regional Landscape
Europe has had a larger market share in the past which was about 35% in terms of revenue. This region will dominate the market in the coming years. Increased cases of deafness in the European region will drive the market growth period the availability of technologically advanced devices in the market increase the adoption of these devices in the European region. Apart from the European region North American region is also expected to grow well due to the increased cases of hearing loss and hearing impairment.
Increased awareness about the various devices available in the market shall help in the growth of the market. The availability of favorable insurance policies in the North American region will help in regional growth. The number of patients suffering from hearing impairment will increase in the coming years thereby increasing the adoption of these devices.
Key Players
GN Store Nord A/S
Starkey
MED-EL
Widex USA, Inc.
Sivantos Pte LTD
Phonak
William Demant Holding A/S
Medtronic
Benson Hearing
The Hearing Aids Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
In-the-Ear Hearing Aids
Receiver in-the-Ear Hearing Aids
Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids
Canal Hearing Aids
By Technology
Analog
Digital
By Sales Channel
Retail Sales
Government Purchases
E-commerce
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
